On Monday, July 4, the staff of Rudy's Bakery and Catering, located in downtown Hazard, held a vigil for the fallen officers of the June 30 shooting at Allen in Floyd County, which left three police officers and a K9 officers dead and several officers and responders injured.. Representatives from the Kentucky State Police, Perry County Sheriff's Office, Hazard Police Department and City of Hazard attended the event to show their support.

FLOYD COUNTY, KY ・ 21 HOURS AGO