Grand County, CO

Flash flood warning issued in Grand County, mudslide closes Highway 125

By Kyle McCabe
skyhinews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service posted a flash flood warning for Grand County on their Facebook and Twitter pages around 1:45 p.m....

www.skyhinews.com

OutThere Colorado

Mudslide fills home in Colorado, reportedly as deep as 10 feet on property

A longtime Georgetown resident is asking the public for help via GoFundMe after a mudslide nearly destroyed his home on July 6. On a GoFundMe created to raise money for repairs, Edward Alexander states that about three feet of mud has filled his bedroom, with a report from KDVR clarifying that the mud is 10 feet deep on some parts of the property. It was also reported that the mudflow was strong enough to breach a wall of the home.
GEORGETOWN, CO
CBS Denver

2 tubers rescued from Clear Creek during Highway 6 closure

Highway 6 was closed in Jefferson County for a river rescue on Tuesday afternoon. The highway was closed from Highway 58 to Tunnel 1.According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, four tubers went into the water around Tunnel One on Clear Creek heading eastbound. All were thrown from their tubes. The sheriff's office describes the tubers as young adults. Two were able to get out of the water. A third, a female, clung to a rock in the middle of the creek and was rescued. The fourth tuber, a male, was also thrown from his tube and was found unconscious floating downstream. He was rescued, first responders administered CPR and he was rushed to the hospital. The Jeffco Sheriff's Office said an adult female was tubing on the creek in the same area when she died. The sheriff also reminded tubers that tubing is prohibited from Tunnel One to Highway 93 for safety reasons. 
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
skyhinews.com

Why Grand County is a birder’s paradise

Not long ago, my brother Ryan and I decided to drive from Frisco to Kremmling on the ineffable intuition that it might be holding a yellow-bellied sapsucker. This despite the fact that there are only a few prior records of the sapsucker in all of western Colorado. Finding one would be exceptionally improbable, but rare birds result when intuition and fortuity converge.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Mudslide closes mountain pass in Colorado

A mudslide at Willowcreek Pass has closed Highway 125 between FS Road 730 and US 40, according to the Grand County Police Department. The roadway from Mile Point 21.5 to Mile Point 0 is affected. Delays are expected, and there is no information on when the highway will be reopened...
GRAND COUNTY, CO
skyhinews.com

Grand County Tourism Revitalization Project receives federal grant

Summer has arrived in Grand County, offering bluebird skies, scenic trails and epic mountains to explore. In addition to outdoor recreation in beautiful scenery, Grand County offers plenty of festivals, concerts, rodeos, and other events during the summer. It’s no wonder that Grand becomes a mecca for tourists during these balmy months. Tourism drives the economy, but it can also create challenges during the busiest seasons.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Mountain express lane opens this weekend in Colorado

The mountain express lane along westbound Interstate 70 will open for the season on Thursday. The express lane allows travel between Idaho Springs and Empire during peak travel periods such as weekends and holidays, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Using the lane costs $9 on Fridays, Saturdays and...
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Arvada Neighbors Fighting Planned RV Park on Former Landfill

Sharon McCarthy lives in the Forest Springs neighborhood of northwest Arvada. Last December, she and her neighbors, as well as residents of the nearby Geos and West Woods Mesa neighborhoods, received notices from the City of Arvada that a developer would be putting an RV park at 6800 Kilmer Street, the nearby site of a former landfill that backs up to Ralston Creek.
ARVADA, CO
Vail Daily

The Edwards RiverPark site is now up for sale

After a nearly two-year entitlement process — which ended with approval by the Eagle County Board of Commissioners in October 2021 — the land known as Edwards RiverPark has been listed for sale. The nearly 105-acre site was formerly a gravel pit site, but following the October approval,...
KKTV

Colorado fire department responds to 17 fires possibly started by fireworks on July 4

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters in Colorado were busy on July 4, especially in crews at West Metro Fire covering areas in Douglas and Jefferson Counties. West Metro Fire is reporting they had to respond to 17 fires on July 4 that were potentially sparked by fireworks. Thankfully, no injuries were reported and no structures were lost. There were at least two instances where embers from fireworks fell into pickup truck beds and started a fire. One fire burned about 1/4 of an acre at Coyote Gulch Park. A total of four suspects were identified and ticketed.
OutThere Colorado

Creek rises 10 feet during flooding, destroying road in Colorado

It's that time of the year when Coloradans need to take the effects of monsoonal rainfall seriously, including both increased rockfall risk and flash flooding concerns. The dangers of flooding were put on display in Grand County on the morning of June 30 when a creek that travels under County Road 219 rapidly rose an estimated eight to 10 feet during rainfall, overflowing the banks and washing out the road. Debris was also carried onto the road by the weather event, which took place between Granby and Hot Sulphur Springs, less than a mile from Highway 40.
99.9 The Point

This I-25 Exit Consistently Has The Cheapest Gas In The Northern Colorado Area

Cheap gas in Colorado, or anywhere for that matter, is hard to find right now. This particular I-25 exit in the Northern Colorado area always seems to have the cheapest gas. Gas prices are crazy these days... As crazy as they've ever been in my lifetime. I remember ten years ago being upset that gas prices were in the $3.50 range, but at this point, that's cheap. There are ways around it if you utilize King Soopers and other shopping store options where you can cash in points, but what if there was a place where you could always find the cheapest gas in town? This particular exit on I-25 has had the cheapest gas in town for weeks now, have you seen it too?
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

[VIDEO] Elk crashes concert in Colorado, people unfazed

Coloradans acted like Coloradans when an elk came strolling through a Fourth of July concert in Estes Park over the holiday weekend. The video, originally shared with KKTV by Mr. Estes Park, shows a female elk walking just feet from families and children, as no one really gives much of a reaction other than a smile or pulling out their camera phone. The performing musician, Brad Fitch, doesn't seem to be too fazed either, continuing to strum his guitar and sing despite the elk standing...
ESTES PARK, CO
OutThere Colorado

Man dies after being ejected from tube in Colorado

A male tubers that was involved in an accident on Clear Creek on Tuesday has died, according to officials from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. The incident occurred at around 12:30 PM, east of Tunnel 1. Four tubers, including three men and a woman, were ejected from their tubes and flung into fast-moving water. Two of the men were able to make it to shore on their own, according to...
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
broomfieldenterprise.com

Semi driver cited in multi-car crash in Broomfield

The driver of the semi-truck involved in Friday’s multi-car crash on Northwest Parkway in Broomfield has been cited, according to the Broomfield Police Department. Erick Bencomo, 21, was cited for a red light violation, careless driving resulting in injury, driving without a valid driver’s license, and operating a commercial motor vehicle without a CDL.
BROOMFIELD, CO
skyhinews.com

Letter: Fourth of July concert in Winter Park ignored reason for celebration

My husband and I attended the concert in the park at Rendezvous Event Center this past July 4th. The band performance was great, and the light show impressive BUT ignoring the reason for our celebration made it feel empty and meaningless. We certainly weren’t alone in our sentiments. Many sitting around us exclaimed they were just disgusted that there was no mention of what the day was all about — and not even a single patriotic song to distinguish this holiday from any other day of the year. Certainly, the whole area would have stood unified in singing if even a portion of the evening was in celebration of the founding of the United States of America! Instead, many of us walked away disappointed to find that our long-standing expectations of a 4th of July commemoration were simply canceled.
WINTER PARK, CO
skyhinews.com

Grand County Democrats analyze primary results

Although the Democratic primary ballot in Grand County featured no contested races, the Grand County Democrats still paid close attention to election results. Zach Falconer-Scout, co-chair of the Grand County Democrats, said the results from the Democratic and Republican primaries encouraged the group. The Grand County Republicans did not respond...
GRAND COUNTY, CO
FOX31 Denver

‘Fireworks failure’ forces Northglenn to cancel show

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KDVR) — The City of Northglenn says a technical issue forced fireworks to be canceled on the 4th of July. The city said it planned to try and do the fireworks on Tuesday night, but the issue will take more time to fix. “Hey Northglenn, we want...

