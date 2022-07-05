ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

27-year-old killed in southwest Detroit over neighbor dispute, officials say

ClickOnDetroit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT – Local 4 is hearing from the family of a man who was shot to death this morning after what police are describing as a dispute between neighbors. It happened around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday morning on Sharon Street near Dix Avenue in Southwest Detroit. 27-year-old Douglas Wallace...

www.clickondetroit.com

