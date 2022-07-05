ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Second Summer Craft Festival to take place in Thomasville

By WTXL Digital Staff
A second annual Thomasville Summer Craft Festival will be taking place in Thomasville on July 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hosted by Mandie Sherman, the festival will take place both indoor and outdoor at Thomasville Fairgrounds, located at 2057 GA-122, Thomasville, GA 31757.

Small businesses, local vendors, food trucks, live music and more will be in attendance.

For more information regarding vendors, email Sherman.vendorevents@gmail.com

Albany Herald

CHARLES CAPPS: Save Albany Middle School

Early in June, the Historic Preservation Commission received an application for authority to apply for permits to demolish several historic buildings in the Historic District, including the Albany Middle School. The plan of the applicant is to build a Living and Learning center on the site of Albany Middle School with a parking lot along the south side of Second Avenue.
ALBANY, GA
WTXL ABC 27 News

Leon County Public Library to launch new virtual program, Author Talks

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. (WTXL) — A new virtual program, Author Talks, featuring bestselling authors launched recently by the LeRoy Collins Leon County Public Library. Sponsored by the Friends of the Leon County Public Library, the bestselling authors will widely range from fiction to non-fiction genres including poetry, personal growth, social justice, romance, culture and more.
LEON COUNTY, FL
