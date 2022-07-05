Second Summer Craft Festival to take place in Thomasville

A second annual Thomasville Summer Craft Festival will be taking place in Thomasville on July 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hosted by Mandie Sherman, the festival will take place both indoor and outdoor at Thomasville Fairgrounds, located at 2057 GA-122, Thomasville, GA 31757.

Small businesses, local vendors, food trucks, live music and more will be in attendance.

For more information regarding vendors, email Sherman.vendorevents@gmail.com