A Look Back at 30 Lansing Businesses Locals Miss

Independence Day is already upon us in 2022. The Fourth of July is one of my favorite holidays. I think it has a lot to do with the fact that the 4th takes place during summertime. Sure, our independence would be celebrated no matter what time of year it took place. What would the Fourth of July be like if we celebrated our independence in January? It would be cold, snowy and windy. We are pretty lucky when it comes to summer in Michigan. The weather is usually nice, the temps are warm and there's lots to do in Michigan. Hit the lakes, beaches, upper peninsula and state parks. There's going to be something to do, I guarantee it. It's fun to catch up with friends and family too.

LANSING, MI ・ 9 DAYS AGO