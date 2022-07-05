ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Look Back at 30 Lansing Businesses Locals Miss

By Mojo
 2 days ago
I moved to Lansing in 1996 from southwest Michigan. We had some good restaurants in the area where I grew up. Moving to Lansing was a big change because of the size of the city versus where I grew up. The bigger the city, the more options there are for food,...

Green Dot Stables Lansing Restaurant is Closing

Green Dot Stables is a slider restaurant here in Lansing, similar to its original location in Detroit. It took over the old Whiskey Barrel space back in December of 2017. And after just over four and a half years, Green Dot will be closing its doors this week, Sunday, July 10th will be its last day.
You Might Love These Popular Sandwich Shops In Lansing

Food is always a popular subject to write about. There are tons of dining options in the mid Michigan area that feature food from around the world. I enjoy a nice meal out occassionally with my wife. We enjoy Dusty's Cellar and the Bistro in Williamston. We don't go out on date nights as much as we should. Most of the time we like to keep it simple when it comes to eating out. Sandwiches are always a good option for us if we are in a rush or it just sounds good.
Amazing Lakes In Mid Michigan You’ll Love Living On!

There is something amazing about being on the water. For me it's the sound of the water along the shoreline. The subtle sound it makes with each wave. That is total serenity for me. Visiting someone's home or cottage on the lake is fun, however having my own dwelling someday would be awesome.
The Best You-Pick Cherry Farms Across Michigan

When it comes to summer activities, Michigan has plenty to choose from. You can hit the lake (there are literally thousands to choose from), you can take in some live music like a concert or on a bar patio, or you could try your hand at some fruit picking. You-Pick...
How Effective Are Michigan’s Wind Turbines?

Driving through Gratiot County over the weekend, I was struck by the seemingly endless number of wind turbines. They began just north of Ithaca, and continued popping up along our drive to Midland. Michigan didn't have wind turbines when I was growing up. This landscape looked alien to me. I...
The Empty Halls of the Lansing Mall

FAST FACTS (from Lansing State Journal):. When the Lansing Mall was completed, they had a wild Grand Opening. There was an organ grinder with his trained monkey to entertain the crowds, a man going under the name “Mr. Twist” who made all sorts of balloon creatures, and puppet (marionette) shows. They also had a drawing where they gave away a five hundred dollar shopping spree (charge account) to one lucky winner.
Iconic East Lansing Bar, The Peanut Barrel, is Being Sold

The owners of the iconic East Lansing bar, The Peanut Barrel, are selling it after 42 years. But before you worry too much, it's not going anywhere. According to the Lansing State Journal, Jennifer and John Bell have owned The Peanut Barrel since 1980. They dreamed of creating a "bar and restaurant in a college town that catered to more than just students". And just seeing all the different people that patron this East Lansing staple, they've definitely achieved that goal.
This Gem of a Mid-Century Home is For Sale in Jackson

Instead of scrolling through social media like Facebook and Instagram, I often find myself scrolling through the Zillow app and looking at all the cute and interesting homes for sale. It's always intriguing to see inside of homes and how people maintained them. Particularly when it comes to older ones like this gorgeous mid-century home.
Remembering the Michigan Tornado Outbreak of 1997

It's been 25 years since the massive tornado outbreak in southeastern Michigan that killed 7 people and injured more than 100. The National Weather Service confirmed the touchdown of 13 tornadoes in the greater Flint and Detroit areas on July, 2, 1997, as part of a larger 3-day system that was responsible for more than 50 tornadoes throughout the Midwest.
This is the Important Road Construction Info You Should Know

Changing seasons are part of the reason why I like Michigan. Spring is my least favorite season of the year. It's damp and muddy. Fall is my favorite season. I love going to football games, the color change and Halloween. Winter is what it is. We don't get a ton of snow, it's bitter cold sometimes and I don't like that. That brings me to summer.
Urgent: Where to Secure Your Fireworks in Lansing for the Fourth

Independence Day is already upon us in 2022. The Fourth of July is one of my favorite holidays. I think it has a lot to do with the fact that the 4th takes place during summertime. Sure, our independence would be celebrated no matter what time of year it took place. What would the Fourth of July be like if we celebrated our independence in January? It would be cold, snowy and windy. We are pretty lucky when it comes to summer in Michigan. The weather is usually nice, the temps are warm and there's lots to do in Michigan. Hit the lakes, beaches, upper peninsula and state parks. There's going to be something to do, I guarantee it. It's fun to catch up with friends and family too.
This Beautiful Lansing Gem Is Hidden in Plain Sight

There are a lot of things that come to mind when you first think about Lansing. It's the state capital. It's the hub of Mid-Michigan. It's the fifth-largest city in the state. When you think of a city of Lansing's size, it's natural to picture tall buildings, lots of pedestrians and traffic, signs of growth, and signs of decay. All of this is typical.
11 Insanely Awesome Hand-Dipped Ice Cream Locations in Lansing

Okay, I'll admit it, I like ice cream. Cooling off with a tasty ice cream cone in the summer is a right of passage in Michigan. I can remember working hard as a kid to earn some extra money so I could ride my bike up to Dairy Korner in St. Joe and get some ice cream. Once in a while, I would get a slushy, but most of the time it was a soft-serve twist in a little baseball helmet. I wanted to collect all of the MLB teams. Soft-serve was par for the course for me growing up. We did have one place that served hand-dipped ice cream at the time, though. It was called Wilbur's.
Faygo Has Its Own Ice Cream, Why Doesn’t Vernors?

Recently, Faygo announced a collaboration with Browndog Barlor & Restaurant in Northville to release a limited series of six Faygo flavored ice creams. Combining Michigan-favorite Faygo into delectable ice creams is so Pure Michigan and a total no-brainer. If you're interested in trying them out, you can check out the...
Lansing, MI
97.5 NOW FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

