Prospects Live released its list of Top 600 MLB Draft prospects, and it featured a dozen athletes who all have ties to Mississippi State. Five current Bulldogs, five high school athletes and two transfers who are committed to playing at MSU starting next season were listed. Although it's very unlikely that all of them will choose to forego any remaining college eligibility, the program will undoubtedly be losing a few athletes and missing out entirely on others.

MISSISSIPPI STATE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO