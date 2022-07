Disney was supposedly interested in signing Dr. Dre to its label after seeing the success of his 1992 debut studio album, The Chronic. Peter Paterno, Dre’s lawyer, revealed the interesting piece of information during a recent interview on the Connection is Magic podcast. Disney was preparing to offer the producer and businessman a $4 million USD deal, but had second thoughts upon realizing what Dre’s music was about. “We’d have these music meetings every week with Michael Eisner at Disney, and Michael Eisner came by and he sees the record’s at No. 1 and he goes, ‘I thought you had a relationship with this guy?’ I said, ‘I do,” he explained.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO