Semi trailer filled with hay rolls over on SR-18

By Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News
 3 days ago
Semi-trailer filled with hay rolls over on SR 18

A semi trailer filled with bales of hay toppled over onto its side on State Route 18 on Tuesday morning, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Just after 8 a.m. on July 5, the semi trailer turned southbound onto SR-18 after exiting southbound on Interstate 90, where it fell on its right side.

The single-vehicle incident blocked the right lane for several hours as crews worked to clear the scene.

According to WSDOT, the scene was cleared just after noon.

There were no reports of any injuries.

