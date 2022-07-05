Affirm Holdings Stock Was Up 15% Today: What Happened?
Affirm Holdings Inc AFRM shares traded higher Tuesday as growth stocks rallied amid a drop in yields. The Federal Reserve is in the midst of what is expected to...www.benzinga.com
Affirm Holdings Inc AFRM shares traded higher Tuesday as growth stocks rallied amid a drop in yields. The Federal Reserve is in the midst of what is expected to...www.benzinga.com
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0