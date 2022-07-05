ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

4 creative ways to use an electric drill for our DIY projects

By Tyson Romero
ABC 4
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Good Things Utah) The warm weather of summer means ample time for us here in Utah to finally get to those special projects in and around our homes. Whether it’s repairs or improvements, getting things done around our homes can be highly rewarding. Although, the first step is always the hardest...

www.abc4.com

ABC 4

Utah’s first loaded fries restaurant

Bringing a new twist on a beloved lunch side dish, Mr. Fries Man elevates your fries game with gourmet loaded fries. These fries are packed with protein and cheeses and offer a plethora of sauces and toppings, making your fries a whole meal.Inspired by a trip to California, they saw a need for loaded fries with delicious toppings and proteins. Jeannette and Paea, owners of Mr. Fries Man brought their favorites to Good Things Utah.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Learning what bold qualities make Fieldstone Homes so unique

(Good Things Utah) For decades Fieldstone has constructed dream homes for residents around the state — offering stunning floorplans and quaint communities to build in. In a time when the housing market appears unstable, Fieldstone Homes have the experience and ability to make any floorplan come alive and become the perfect sanctuary for each homeowner. Their focus on comfort and lifestyle set them apart from other home builders in the state, while customers note the affordable rates when building in these communities.
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
ABC 4

Summer Party Dips

Magie Faber of Magpie Sweets & Eats came to Good Things Utah to showcase the versatile dips that will be a must for each summer! All three of these dips have the same base, mayonnaise and sour cream. Faber says you can substitute the mayo vegan mayo and you can substitute sour cream for ricotta. The sour cream will provide creaminess and the mayo will provide the perfect tangy twist. These dips are easy to change up!
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

New cookie shop taking Utah by storm

Dirty Dough is a new cookie location that has us all craving more. The company was started by a college student in Arizona selling the product out of his apartment. People loved the cookies so much that he upgraded to a store front. He sold the company and they have been developing the brand for the past year and getting it ready to franchise. Dirty Dough just opened their first location in Vineyard, Utah and are going to be opening four more stores in Pleasant Grove, Saratoga Springs, Spanish Fork, and St George. In the next year they plan to open about twenty-five more stores in Utah. The cookie craze is sweeping the country and Dirty Dough is all about what’s on the inside. Their cookies have multiple layers with many fun fillings like caramel, fudge, raspberries, marshmallow, and biscoff. Their slogan, “Proudly Unique Inside and Out”, spreads their message of positivity. Their executive chef, Tod Lenard, has created a variety of delicious flavors such as Andes mint, reverse peanut butter cup, raspberry toaster tart, and dirty circus. They placed an emphasis on the richness of their flavor rather than being overly sweet and you can truly taste the thought that went into every cookie. Dirty Dough has new flavors every week so stop by and experience the decadent dough over and over.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Nicea gets an energy boost by Drip IV Utah to start her day!

(Good Things Utah) Nicea needed a jumpstart to her morning! Drip IV Utah came to the rescue with their on-demand IV treatments — loaded with fluid and important nutrients the body needs. The nurse who saved the day, Jessica Pace, gave Nicea a healthy dose of zinc and magnesium for recovery, along with vitamin B-12 for lasting energy and overall vitality.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Delicious destinations to try for a perfect ‘summer staycation’

(Good Things Utah) Escaping the summer heat doesn’t always mean leaving Utah. We have plenty of amazing experiences (and foods) right here for us to enjoy while also staying cool during warmer months in this desert state. Always prepared with amazing ‘staycation’ ideas, Katy Sine with Taste Utah joined...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

3 exercises to help you dominate this weekend’s Spartan Race

(Good Things Utah) A successful exercise regimen starts with a healthy level of motivation. Making the first step towards a routine can be difficult, which leads many to give up before achieving their fitness goals. EōS Fitness knows this struggle better than anyone, which is why they’ve created a variety...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Record breaking heat potential for your weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – High heat is back in the Beehive State and we are looking at the potential of record-breaking heat Saturday, July 9th. A new heat advisory is posted for our most populated counties in northern Utah including Salt Lake County, Tooele and Rush Valleys, Northern Wasatch Front, and Utah Valley. The […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

What makes a story “Wirth Watching”?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – With more than 50 years of reporting and storytelling under his belt, ABC4 Utah’s Craig Wirth certainly has a good idea of what make a story “Wirth Watching”.. which also happens to be the name of his weekly segment that airs Sunday nights on ABC4 News at 10.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

A real estate expert weighs in on selling homes now or waiting

(Good Things Utah) According to recent data, our market’s housing inventory is even lower than last year — leaving Utahns fewer options when searching for their forever home. This means that for those interested in selling their homes this year, it’s currently a ‘seller’s market’ — a term used when the market is scarce and sellers have more power to keep prices high.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Michigan man rescued from California trail where family died

MARIPOSA, Calif. (AP) — A tourist from Michigan who tried to retrace the steps of a family who died during a grueling summer hike in Northern California had to be rescued last week after getting lost, a frustrated sheriff said. The man, who has not been identified, was reported...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA

