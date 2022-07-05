ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Happy 85th Birthday, Spam!

By Phil Hall
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Hormel Foods Corp. HRL has marked July 5 as the 85th anniversary of the introduction of the Spam brand of canned pork. In The Beginning: Spam was introduced on July 5, 1937, consisting of six ingredients – pork with ham, salt, water, potato starch, sugar, sodium nitrite – and marketed with...

