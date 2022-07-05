ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KATC News

Super 16 | Lafayette QB Grayson Saunier

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45I24o_0gVdsy9z00

For Lafayette’s Grayson Saunier, being the alpha comes naturally. Like his older brother Xan, Grayson is the starting quarterback for the Lions.

The signal-caller finished with first-team all-district honors in District 3-5A after a junior campaign of more than 2,500 total yards and 25 touchdowns.

“Grayson is going to lead us,” Lions head coach Cedric Figaro said. “Everything is going to be on his shoulders because he’s the start of the offense.”

The Lions' QB embraced the role of leading instantly.

However, as strong as Saunier’s shoulders are, they weren’t invincible, as he tore his left labrum in week eight.

“It hurt really bad,” Saunier said. “I knew something was up. I knew it wasn’t bad enough to where I couldn’t play. I was still running around just fine.”

With the season almost over and the Lions’ postseason hopes in the balance, Saunier decided to finish the year.

In turn, Lafayette clinched a spot in the 5A playoffs. This allowed Saunier to showcase his ability to lead by words and actions.

“I knew I could play through it,” Saunier said. “I knew it was okay because I played through the rest of the game with it. I couldn’t just leave my team behind.”

Saunier went into surgery in December of 2021. One week later, he began rehabbing while still in a sling.

He missed his junior year on the baseball diamond but insisted on being ready for the fall.

“I didn’t really talk about it too much,” Saunier said. “I just kept my head down and worked. I don’t really want to talk about it. I want to show it.”

“I knew Grayson was going to work through it,” Figaro said. “He had the surgery, went through physical therapy, and I knew he’d be on top of it. I knew we’d get him back.”

The doctors cleared a fully recovered Saunier in May of this year, and the senior is a poised lion ready to lead the pride.

“I’m just going to let it happen,” Saunier said. “I’m not going to force anything. I hope to set a good example, give words of encouragement, and try to push each other.”

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

BREAKING: LSU lands 5-star WR Jalen Brown

LSU picked up a ton of good news lately on the recruiting trail, but all had been on the defensive side of the ball. That changed on Friday as five-star wide receiver Jalen Brown jumped on board with Brian Kelly’s 2023 class. The Tigers beat out Miami, Michigan, Texas...
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

Jeremiah Hughes talks LSU commitment

Jeremiah Hughes is headed to the SEC. The fast-rising cornerback from Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman announced his commitment to LSU on Thursday night, giving the Tigers yet another commitment this week as coach Brian Kelly builds momentum to kick off the summer. “It was a no-brainer,” Hughes told 247Sports....
LAS VEGAS, NV
WAFB

Capitol High announces new football coach

BATON ROUGE, La. - Johnathan Brantley will take the reins of the Golden Lions Football squad. Brantley comes to Capitol High School from Louisiana Tech where he has served as an analyst for the past three seasons. During his time at Louisiana Tech, Brantley helped the team win the Independence...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Brian Kelly needs to win these 6 games in his 1st season at LSU to keep fans from grumbling

Brian Kelly is no stranger to seasons with double-digit wins with 12 total in his career, and LSU fans expect him to build on that in Baton Rouge. That said, it’s probably not all that realistic to think that Kelly will hit at least 10 wins in his first season at LSU. He’s taking over a program that went 6-7 last season and he’s still trying to figure out who his starting quarterback will be.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Sports#Lions
247Sports

247Sports Crystal Ball Forecast: Five-star to LSU

LSU had a big Fourth of July weekend on the recruiting trail landing four commitments and those fireworks could carry over into this week. After talking to a few sources with knowledge of the recruitment I’ve logged a 247Sports Crystal Ball forecast in favor of the Tigers for five-star receiver Jalen Brown.
FLORIDA STATE
brproud.com

LSU football staffer finds family among tragedy

BATON ROUGE, LA. – LSU football recruiting specialist Jordan Arcement met brothers Zay and Tay Martin in 2015. Tay was in high school at Ellender Memorial where Arecement was a receivers coach, and Zay was nine-years-old. “I love those guys. You know, I do. I didn’t have any brothers....
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BR native Miranda Thomas joins 9NEWS Team

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge native Miranda Thomas has joined the WAFB 9NEWS Team as a reporter. Miranda, a 2019 graduate of Southern University, comes to WAFB from a television station in Alexandria, LA where she also worked as a reporter. While at Southern, she wrote for the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Men’s Haircuts: Voted Top 5 Shops & Salons in Lafayette

Acadiana men like to look good and it all starts with grooming. Hair and beard are also crucial to Acadiana business males and blue-collar men who want to look good. The barber shop or salon you choose can make a difference in the way you look, finding the one that's right for you matters.
LAFAYETTE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Youngsville Gets New Dessert Shop

Youngsville is getting a new restaurant and this is one that I think will easily become a favorite. The Cobbler House is opening up today at 11 am and is located at 208 Centre Sarcelle Blvd Unit 101 right next to CC’s Coffee. Now you may be familiar with...
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
K945

Drive Fast? New Louisiana Law on I-10 Will Catch You

Traveling to Baton Rouge or New Orleans Soon? Lay Off the Gas Pedal. Governor John Bel Edwards signed a bill, SB 435 into law that takes effect on August 1st, 2022. This bill will have a huge impact on several drivers in Louisiana. Simply put this bill that will factor driving time into speeding tickets for violators traveling on the Interstate 10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY.com

Bomb threats called into UL and SLCC Morgan City campus

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A pair of bomb threats to schools have officials in Lafayette and Morgan City asking residents and students to stay away from portions of their campuses until authorites give an all-clear. Officials at UL-Lafayette report that police and fire authorites are responding to a bomb...
MORGAN CITY, LA
Nationwide Report

18-year-old Robert Salsman dead after a solo-vehicle crash near Carencro (Carencro, LA)

18-year-old Robert Salsman dead after a solo-vehicle crash near Carencro (Carencro, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 18-year-old Robert Salsman, from Scott, as the teen who lost his life following a traffic collision on Monday near Carencro. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle crash took place just before 7 p.m. on Gloria Switch Road near Desoto Road [...]
CARENCRO, LA
KLFY News 10

3 Lafayette men arrested in St. Landry Parish drug bust

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Three Lafayette men are facing drug and weapons charges in St. Landry Parish. According to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, detectives conducted a narcotic investigation on July 1, within St. Landry Parish that resulted in weapons and narcotic arrests of known felons.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

KATC News

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy