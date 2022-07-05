ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga County, NY

Homeless Living in the Woods in Saratoga Ordered to Move Out

By Terry
103.9 The Breeze
103.9 The Breeze
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's been an encampment near the train station in Saratoga for nearly a decade. Several people call it home. It's an area in the woods where many have set up tents and have lived their lives in the wilderness - some for many years. This encampment, however, is on...







