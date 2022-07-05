ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galax, VA

6,000 rubber ducks raced down Chestnut Creek to help raise money for the Galax Fire Department

WSLS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGALAX, Va. – The Galax Volunteer Fire Department got their ducks in a row a the annual Great Galax Duck Race on July 4th. The race took place at Chestnut Creek. 6,000 rubber ducks raced down the creek to...

www.wsls.com

Comments / 0

Related
rusticweddingchic.com

Rustic Barn Wedding in Floyd, Virginia

Taking place at a barn in Floyd, Virginia, Cam and Kelsey’s wedding was full of rustic charm. From the open air venue and homespun details to the barn reception, this romantic wedding is a rustic bride’s dream. From the photographer: Both Cam and Kelsey were raised on farms and have deep roots in agriculture, so a 1946 dairy barn that has been repurposed as a wedding venue was so meaningful and the perfect choice for the couple. All of their florals were DIY’d, along with dahlias grown by Cam’s grandfather. For their ceremony, the pair planted an apple tree, adding soil from both of their family’s farms to represent the strong foundation and roots beginning their lives as husband and wife. Keep reading to see all the details from their special day!
FLOYD, VA
wfxrtv.com

Fallen tree blocks road, sends motorcyclist to hospital in Galax

GALAX, Va. (WFXR) — The Galax Fire Department responded to reports of a motorcycle crash into a tree earlier this week on the Blue Ridge Parkway. A Facebook post from the Galax Fire Department on Tuesday, July 5 says that first responders were called to the crash, located at the 21000 block of the Blue Ridge Parkway, just after 2 p.m.
GALAX, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Dickenson dealing his cards on his future

BRISTOL, Va. — Anthony “Cole” Dickenson is starting a new adventure. The 23-year-old will be at a craps table, hustling players along who will be shooting at the brand new Hard Rock Casino for the first time. By day, he’s a grocery store manager; by night, he’s...
BRISTOL, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
City
Galax, VA
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals
WDBJ7.com

Stolen cattle reported out of Pulaski Co.

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating stolen cattle and the person who purchased the animals after a suspect confessed and was charged. The department received a report on July 1, 2022 for a larceny from the Snowville area of five...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
FOX8 News

Cement truck overturns on I-40 in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A cement truck overturned on Interstate 40 east in Winston-Salem on Friday morning, according to Winston-Salem police. The crash happened at mile marker 196. The North Carolina Department of Transportation reports that one of two lanes had to be shut down starting at about 8:43...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfirnews.com

Breaking and entering arrest in Franklin County

(from Franklin County Sheriff’s Office) On Wednesday, July 6th at approximately 10:50 pm, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a report of a Breaking and Entering in progress at a building located at 14189 Franklin Street in Ferrum. This three-story building houses two businesses and apartments, on varying floors. Deputies arrived on scene within minutes and observed that an entrance of one business (Crooked Road Mart) had been damaged, as well as a window to the other business (JNI, Inc.) was broken.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSET

Deputies nab burglar inside Franklin County business, Sheriff says

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A North Carolina man is facing six felonies and two misdemeanors in a breaking and entering this week in Franklin County. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the 14100 block of Franklin Street in Ferrum around 10:50 Wednesday night on reports of a breaking and entering in progress.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Ayers
FOX8 News

Body found in Yadkin County, deputies say

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A body was found in Yadkin County late last month, according to a Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office news release. On June 29, deputies found a body, and it was then sent to the Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center for an autopsy and to be identified. The investigation is ongoing. […]
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
WSLS

Pulaski County leaders unveil veterans exhibit

PULASKI, Va. – Pulaski County leaders are honoring those who took the risk to protect people’s freedom in the United States. The Pulaski museum is dedicated to highlighting Pulaski County natives who served in the military and showcases the history of the American Revolution to the Afghanistan War.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rubber Duck#The Galax Fire Department
WJHL

DOJ: Meadowview duo operated cross-country meth distribution

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A three-day jury trial found a Meadowview man guilty of meth-related charges, according to a news release from the Department of Justice (DOJ). The release states Guy Benjamin Bowman, 56, originally from Chino Hills, California, helped a Meadowview woman identified as Sally Mae Carr, 42, operate a meth trafficking business in Washington County, Virginia from January 2021 through April 2022.
MEADOWVIEW, VA
WSLS

Two injured after jet ski incident in Claytor Lake, officials say

DUBLIN, Va. – Two people are hurt after a jet ski incident in the Spooky Hollow of Claytor Lake, Pulaski County Emergency Management officials said. Officials reported the incident around 2:45 p.m. on Monday. Law enforcement, fire crews, and emergency medical services teams worked together with bystanders to recover...
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC, Johnson County, TN at 449 pm EDT, Jul 6th 2022

NCZ001-002-018-019-062130- Ashe NC-Wilkes NC-Watauga NC-Alleghany NC- …A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Alleghany,. northwestern Wilkes, northern Watauga and Ashe Counties in. northwestern North Carolina through 530 PM EDT…. At 449 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over. Trout, or over Ashland, moving east at 20...
WILKES COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
supertalk929.com

17-year-old dead following head-on crash in Grayson County

A 17-year-old girl has died and an investigation is underway following a crash in Grayson County, Virginia on Wednesday. According to Virginia State Police, the crash happened at around noon on Route 805, Spring Valley Road, outside of Elk Creek. A report says a Chevy Suburban was traveling North when...
GRAYSON COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Sinkland Farms 2nd Annual Sunflower Festival kicks off Friday

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A fun summer event is coming back to Christiansburg Friday, and there’s something for the whole family this year. Sinkland Farms 2nd annual Sunflower Festival opens up at noon on July 8th. At the festival, you can visit over 8 acres of sunflower fields, with...
theroanokestar.com

PBS Appalachia | VA To Serve 13 Counties in Southwest Virginia

Blue Ridge PBS is creating a first-of-its-kind, all-digital television station dedicated to serving Southwest Virginia. PBS Appalachia | Va will serve 13 counties in one of the only areas of the country not currently served by a PBS station. The new station will tell the stories of these communities, celebrate their heritage, highlight their people, and look forward to the region’s growth; all through the lens of industry-leading equipment and the eye of award-winning producers.
BLUE RIDGE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy