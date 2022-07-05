Top 5 Potential Landing Spots For Kevin Durant

Watch Joy Taylor count down her rankings of the top 5 trade destinations for Kevin Durant just a week after it was shockingly revealed that Durant has requested for a trade out of Brooklyn after playing in only 90 games for the Nets.

Check out the segment above as Joy lists the reasons why each trade partner would make the best backdrop for a 33-year-old KD who might not have many prime years left to win a championship.

Here are Joy's rankings as follows: 5. Warriors 4. Trailblazers 3. Mavericks 2. Phoenix Suns 1. Miami Heat

