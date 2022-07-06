ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Ridge, IL

Park Ridge Family Says Off-Duty Chicago Cop Pinned 14-Year-Old on Sidewalk, Pressed Knee Into His Back

By Sophie Sherry
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Park Ridge family says their 14-year-old son was pinned to the sidewalk, a knee pressed against his back, by an off-duty Chicago police officer who thought the boy had stolen his son’s bicycle. The boy’s mother, Nicole Nieves, said she believes the incident last Friday evening was...

Tom Mac
1d ago

I like how she had to run to Facebook to type all about it. Way to live up to the stereotype that Ricans are over emotional

