Lake Charles, LA

Water shutoff scheduled Thursday for Clooney St. area of Lake Charles

By Amanda Johnson
KPLC TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles has announced a 90-minute water service disruption scheduled for several streets in the Clooney Street area Thursday, July 7. The shutoff is...

www.kplctv.com

