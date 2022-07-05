Water shutoff scheduled Thursday for Clooney St. area of Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hot and dry weather will continue through Saturday with little chance of any cooling showers. This is due to upper-level high pressure over our area preventing rain from developing, and this also causes the air to sink and warm us up even more. Temperatures Saturday afternoon will top out in the mid to upper 90s and heat indices will range from 105 to 110 degrees! The high moves away by Sunday and this should allow some showers to return to our area, and by next week rain chances will be back to the normal 40% chance range. More rain will also help to keep temperatures from getting out of control next week. The tropics are quiet and show no signs of any development through early next week.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 17 HOURS AGO