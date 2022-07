Microglia, a type of central nervous system cell, is primarily responsible for neuronal death in Leigh Syndrome and the neurological symptoms related to this mitochondrial disease. This is the conclusion of a research group from the Institut de Neurociències of the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (INc-UAB) in a new study carried out on a mouse model of the disease. The study was coordinated by Juan Hidalgo, researcher at the INc and the Department of Cell Biology, Physiology and Immunology of the UAB, and published in the journal Glia.

SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO