BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are still looking for the person who shot and killed 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds. It happened at Light and Conway Streets Thursday around 4:30 p.m. during a confrontation with squeegee workers. A relative of Reynolds who asked not to be identified told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren that “he was a good man.” A relative of Reynolds said he was too shaken to speak on camera but said Tim was “a good person.” https://t.co/2SetL5C3Ya — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) July 8, 2022 He also said Reynolds was a father and the family is in shock and mourning. Reynolds’ family has asked for privacy. Hellgren...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 15 HOURS AGO