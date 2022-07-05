Dangerous heat wave continues through Thursday

Effective: 2022-07-07 15:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-07 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near the Ohio River, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Vanderburgh The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Vanderburgh County in southwestern Indiana Henderson County in northwestern Kentucky Northeastern Union County in northwestern Kentucky * Until 330 PM CDT. * At 258 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Corydon, or 8 miles west of Henderson, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Henderson around 315 PM CDT. This includes the following highways Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 138 and 148. Audubon Parkway between Mile Markers 1 and 6. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO