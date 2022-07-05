ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Dangerous heat wave continues through Thursday

By Jeff Lyons
14news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures were skirting around the century mark on Tuesday afternoon. Heat index values hovered in the 105-110 range. The Tri-State remains under a...

www.14news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
14news.com

Storms Friday, cooler and drier for the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A stationary front was stalled along the Ohio River on Friday. Showers and storms will develop Friday afternoon through Saturday morning and move along the stalled front. Locally heavy rainfall, lightning and gusty winds will be possible Friday evening through the pre-dawn hours on Saturday. Highs on Saturday will only rise into the lower 80s. Skies will clear by Saturday evening and lows will drop into the lower 60s by Sunday morning. Sunday will be the nicest day of the weekend with sunny skies, low humidity and highs in the mid 80s. Hot and humid conditions return for much of next week, with only scattered showers possible.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Heat wave breaks with scattered storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Early morning showers and storms brought light rain across much of the Tri-State. Additional showers and thunderstorms will be possible through Thursday night, Friday and early Saturday. The updated US Drought Monitor has expanded the moderate drought category to include most of the Tri-State. Daily highs on Friday and Saturday will be highly dependent on when and where the thunderstorms develop. Generally, it will be hot and humid again on Friday with highs in the lower 90s. By Saturday, a weak cold front will cut the humidity and help drop high temps into the middle 80s. The cooler temps will be short-lived, as highs will return to the middle 90s for the first part of next week. Scattered storms possible later next week.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

On Alert: Severe Storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly cloudy and humid as high temps remain above normal in the low to mid-90s. A cold front will spark decent chances of showers and thunderstorms. Also, there is upgraded slight risk for severe thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. The primary storm threat includes damaging winds. Tonight, mostly cloudy with showers and storms likely as lows drop into the lower 70s.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Excessive heat through Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Temperatures again climbed toward the 100-degree mark on Wednesday. Excessive heat index values of 110+ made Wednesday one of the hottest days of 2022 so far. Our heat wave will start to break by Friday as a series of weather makers move through the region. We may see some scattered storms on Thursday with highs near 90. Another round of storms will accompany a cold front through the Tri-State on Friday. Winds will shift to the northwest, and humidity levels should drop into a more comfortable range for the weekend. Highs on Saturday will retreat to the mid 80s, and remain there through Sunday. Low 90s and scattered showers return early next week.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
14news.com

Excessive Heat Warning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Excessive Heat Warning continues through Thursday, and we are on alert for hazardous heat and elevated humidity. The Heat Index will soar (106-112) during the afternoon and early evening hours. The only relief from the heat will be scattered thunderstorms each afternoon. There is a marginal threat for a few severe thunderstorms with the primary concern damaging winds. Mostly sunny this afternoon with scattered afternoon thunderstorms as highs ascend into the upper 90s. Tonight, partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms early in the evening as lows drop into the upper 70s.
EVANSVILLE, IN
westkentuckystar.com

Final day of extreme heat, then strong storms possible

A chance for strong and even severe storms this afternoon will signal the end of a final day of dangerous heat and humidity for our region. The week-long excessive heat warning has been extended by the National Weather Service, with forecast highs today in the upper 90s and heat index readings over 110.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Evansville firefighters struggling to stay cool amid heat wave

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Beating the heat is necessary to stay cool, but it’s not an easy task. Add fighting off a major structure fire, and it’s a tag team of brutal heat. “Firefighters are already working in a high heat environment when they’re doing fire operations,” said...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Thursday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - We are on alert for excessive heat again today. We’ll have everything you need to know all this morning. Two Evansville men have been indicted for allegedly trafficking fentanyl and making fentanyl-laced pills. They’re each facing 10 years to life in prison. New are details emerging...
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Wave#Heat Index
WEHT/WTVW

Extreme heat melts away hopes for food truck event

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Within these first few weeks of summer, record setting temperatures have already moved their way through the Tri-State. Evansville saw temperatures hit 100° F today — a number the city hasn’t seen in an entire decade. All the while, Evansville wasn’t the only local area that was affected.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Trees on Indiana 662 found on fire

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – The town of Newburgh awoke this morning to find several trees on Indiana Road 662 on fire this morning. Center Point Energy immediately responded to the emergency. The company told the town they would need to cut more of the trees away from high transmission...
NEWBURGH, IN
14news.com

Riverboat cruise coming to Evansville next month

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Riverboat tours will start making stops in Evansville starting with one this summer. Visit Evansville President Alexis Berggren shared the news during a visit to the 14 News studio for Midday with Mike. She says it will be American Cruise Lines’ American Heritage, which is a...
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
99.5 WKDQ

55 Automatic License Plate Readers Installed in Evansville

The Evansville Police Department has announced that over fifty license plate readers have been installed throughout the city. You may have heard about cameras attached to stop lights and such in cities all throughout the country. Most of these are an effort to issue citations for traffic violations. However, that won't be the case with the new automatic license plate readers that have been installed throughout the city of Evansville.
EVANSVILLE, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Plaid & Timber: Jasper native bringing axe throwing fun to his hometown

Kyle Rickenbaugh is bringing his passion for throwing sharp objects at wooden targets to Jasper. The Jasper-native and competitor in the World Axe Throwing League world championships is opening a second location of his Vanderburgh business, Plaid and Timber Axe Throwing Company, in the former Mehringer Plumbing building across from the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center.
JASPER, IN
14news.com

Bedford Collab bringing shared kitchen to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new shared kitchen is coming to Evansville’s southeast side. The founders of the Bedford Collab, Merrick Korach and DeAndre Wilson are working to provide a space for food entrepreneurs — or “foodpreneurs” as they call them — in the community.
EVANSVILLE, IN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Vanderburgh by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 15:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-07 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near the Ohio River, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Vanderburgh The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Vanderburgh County in southwestern Indiana Henderson County in northwestern Kentucky Northeastern Union County in northwestern Kentucky * Until 330 PM CDT. * At 258 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Corydon, or 8 miles west of Henderson, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Henderson around 315 PM CDT. This includes the following highways Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 138 and 148. Audubon Parkway between Mile Markers 1 and 6. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Crash caught on camera on Weinbach under I-69

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Surveillance video shared with us by Salvage Candy shows a crash Thursday. It happened on Weinbach near I-69. You can see the driver lose control and spin out. The driver then takes off running. A police report shows officers were called to Weinbach and Pollack around...
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Two House Fires In Evansville Overnight

Two structure fires broke out in Evansville with the first one close to midnight. EFD arrived at 220 East Oregon Street to find an abandoned house on fire. Emergency crews were able to put it out with 30 minutes. Around 1:00 am EFD were called to a detached garage fire...
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy