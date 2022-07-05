ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retired U.S. Sen. Alan Simpson to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

By Penny Preston for MTN News
 3 days ago
Wyoming’s retired U.S. Sen. Alan Simpson packed his bags Monday night, getting ready to fly to Washington, D.C. on Tuesday morning. On July 7, he will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Joe Biden.

Simpson said Monday night he’s been friends with Biden for many years, even though they often disagreed politically. Simpson said he got the call from the president recently informing him of the highest honor a civilian can be awarded.

Simpson had just returned from July Fourth activities in Cody, when he said we should all remember we are Americans first.

“Today, we are confronted with revenge and hatred, and that’s not a place for America to be….filled with revenge and hatred. And so, it’s a good day to think of the Fourth of July, and we’ve never been a perfect nation. Never, ever. We’ve had civil wars, robber barons, child labor, race wars, and here we are. And to people who say it’s a perfect city on the hill, nice idea, that was Reagan’s idea, but lumps and all, warts and all, this is the best damn country on earth and if you’ve forgotten that, well then our country’s in peril,” Simpson said.

