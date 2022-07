With the Houston Rockets deep into a rebuild in the post-James Harden era, it makes sense that several contenders around the NBA have their eyes set on Eric Gordon. While he's undoubtedly an attraction on a growing team, the 2016-17 Sixth Man of the Year could be a valuable piece of a team that thinks it's one or two key players away from contending for a championship.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 25 MINUTES AGO