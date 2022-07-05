ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amargosa Valley, NV

Kasey Dilger and Mike Dedeic top a group of 20 players at Amargosa horseshoe event

By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times
pvtimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmargosa Valley held a horseshoes tournament on Sunday over the holiday weekend that helped raise money for the Amargosa Racing Association. Four hundred dollars were put into the pot after all 20 pitchers paid their $20 entry fees for the tournament. The...

pvtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
pvtimes.com

Former sports editor Tom Rysinski passes away at his Mississippi home

Former Pahrump Valley Times and Tonopah Times-Bonanza/Goldfield News sports editor Tom Rysinski passed away Saturday at his home in Mississippi. Rysinski, 56, began writing for both outlets in February 2018, covering sports throughout Nye County, until his departure in 2021 when he moved to Mississippi to write for the Commercial Dispatch.
PAHRUMP, NV
Americajr.com

GALLERY: Molly Hatchet and Mackenzie Porter perform at Fremont Street Experience

AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas for their Downtown Rocks free summer concert series. In this gallery, you’ll see photos of rock band Molly Hatchet and rising country music star Mackenzie Porter. Both artists performed on Monday, July 4. Molly Hatchet firmly cemented their place in music history in the late seventies. A perfect mixture of English invasion rock, blues, country, and gospel remains the unique sound of Molly Hatchet. Canada native, Nashville-based MacKenzie Porter is rising to international acclaim with her radiant Country style. She recently scored a Six-week #1 with Dustin Lynch collaboration “Thinking ‘Bout You,” earning her first #1 at U.S. Country radio while releasing brand-new songs “Coming Soon To A Bar Near You,” “Pickup,” “Unlonely Me” and “Heaven Heard Me” via Big Loud Records.
LAS VEGAS, NV
What Now Las Vegas

Second Farmer Boys Location Planned for Henderson

With more than 100 locations in California, Nevada, and Arizona, fast food chain Farmer Boys, which celebrated its 40th anniversary last year, is about to expand in Henderson. The chain already has one location operating there, and plans drawn up by the company show a second, which will open at 3431 St Rose Pkwy.
HENDERSON, NV
pvtimes.com

July 4th festivities take over Calvada Eye in Pahrump

The Fourth of July was celebrated in the valley with a large-scale event put on by the Pahrump Holiday Task Force, with a parade and festivities taking over the Calvada Eye for the holiday. The entire community was invited out for a day of free, family fun and hundreds took the opportunity, donning patriotic attire, gathering the youngsters and heading to the Eye to mark the 246th birthday of the United States of America.
PAHRUMP, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Amargosa Valley, NV
What Now Las Vegas

Las Vegas Welcomes First Wing Zone To The City

Wing Zone, a national restaurant franchise with award-winning flavors, announces its first Las Vegas location. The newest location brings technological improvements to the popular chain, with a new process to prepare, cook, and deliver wings faster with an improved taste. Las Vegas Raiders cornerback, Nate Hobbs, has been a lifelong...
LAS VEGAS, NV
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jeremiah Hughes, elite CB out of Las Vegas' Bishop Gorman, announces SEC commitment

Jeremiah Hughes, an elite cornerback out of Las Vegas’ Bishop Gorman, has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Hughes committed to LSU, and became the Tigers’ sixth commitment in the last 7 days. Hughes, a 3-star recruit who is listed at 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, chose LSU over Arkansas, Washington, Colorado and Utah. He was recruited to LSU by cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples. Hughes is ranked the No. 78 cornerback in the country in the class of 2023, and the No. 7 player in the state of Nevada, according to the 247Sports Composite.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

From ‘Bling Empire’ to Las Vegas

Las Vegas(KLAS)-PDO threading has become a very common process in the world of advanced aesthetics. So much so that you might have seen the process on Netflix’s ‘Bling Empire’. And Jillian Lopez chats with doctors TJ Tsay to learn more about it.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horseshoes#Ara
nevadabusiness.com

Siena Italian Restaurant Opens Al Fresco Dining Area

Siena Italian Authentic Trattoria has opened it’s patio for al fresco dining, allowing patrons to choose to be served lunch and dinner in an open air environment. With the return of beautiful spring and summer weather in Las Vegas, there’s no better place to have a romantic dinner or imbibe beautifully crafted beverages than outdoors in the fresh air on Siena Italians’ spacious yet intimate patio dining.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Americajr.com

GALLERY: Country music band The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band performs at Fremont Street Experience

AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE at the Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas for their Downtown Rocks free concert series. In this gallery, you’ll see photos of legendary country music band The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band who performed on Monday, July 4. The group formed in 1966 as a Long Beach, California jug band, scored its first charting single in 1967, and embarked on a self-propelled ride through folk, country, rock ‘n’ roll, pop, bluegrass, and the amalgam now known as “Americana.” The first major hit came in 1971 with the epic “Mr.Bojangles,” which, along with insistent support from banjo master Earl Scruggs, opened doors in Nashville. They are best known for the hit No. 1 single “Fishin’ in the Dark.”
LONG BEACH, CA
lasvegasmagazine.com

It's taco Tuesday every day in Las Vegas

Is the simple taco the world’s perfect meal? Or is just our collective favorite food? Offering infinite flavors and textures in every bite—not to mention multiple layers of spiciness, depending on your hot sauce or salsa of choice—tacos are universally appreciated, and these Las Vegas restaurants will enhance your admiration.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
KTNV 13 Action News

Nevada casinos awarded over $30 million in June

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Boyd Gaming Casino said they awarded more than $30 million dollars to players during the month of June. The announcement was made in a press release and noted that players won jackpots of $10,000 or more at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam’s Town, Cannery, California, Fremont, Main Street Station, and Jokers Wild.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KDWN

The Meadows School In Summerlin Shuts Down

The Meadows School in Summerlin is shutting down for at least the rest of the week due to an “unspecified threat,” Channel 13 Action News, KTNV-Las Vegas, reports. According to school administrators, their summer program “Camp Mustang,” will resume after the threat has been addressed. You can find the full Channel 13 Action News story by clicking here.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Company hiring ‘buffet tester’ to dine and review Las Vegas buffets

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Described as “the ultimate summer job,” a company has announced its hiring a person to travel to Las Vegas and review all of the city’s buffets. According to Time2play, the company is searching for “a Las Vegas casino buffet tester to review Sin City’s most colossal culinary smorgasbords.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Caesars, MGM Get Unique New Las Vegas Strip Casino Rival

The Las Vegas Strip has become a land where casino operators have generally decided bigger is better. Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report and MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report mostly operate massive megaresorts while Wynn Resorts' (WYNN) - Get Wynn Resorts Limited Report signature property fits that category as well.
LAS VEGAS, NV
News Talk 840 KXNT

Body found at Lake Mead identified

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - A woman found dead at Lake Mead earlier this week has been identified one that went missing after falling off a jet ski in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on June 30th. 22 year-old Lily Hatcher was on a jet ski with a man...
PUBLIC SAFETY
8 News Now

Korean Air to resume Las Vegas flight

Korean Air will begin flying its Incheon to Las Vegas round-trip route on Sunday, July 10. The airline will fly the route three times a week leaving Las Vegas around noon on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. The flight arrives in Las Vegas each of those days around 10 a.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy