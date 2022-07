What can I do to challenge my 10-year-old in math? She’s ahead of her grade in school. I want her to keep challenging her, but I’d like it to be fun. Her teacher this past year differentiated her from the other students by giving her a more challenging packet of worksheets, which we worked on, but I want to do more. It was easy to make or find fun math games when she was little, but as she gets older, it seems harder now.

KIDS ・ 1 DAY AGO