Culver's will add two new frozen custard flavors to its lineup this summer🍦

By Madison Goldbeck
 3 days ago
MILWAUKEE — Culver's is adding two new frozen custard flavors to its "Flavors of The Day" lineup this summer.

Espresso Toffee Bar will make its debut July 10 and Peach Crisp will launch a month later on Aug. 10. Both flavors will be at all of Culver's 850-plus restaurants and will then be rotated into the Flavor the Day calendars going forward.

According to Culver's, here are the ingredients in the new flavors:

  • Espresso Toffee Bar: Rich espresso-flavored Fresh Frozen Custard swirled with dulce de leche sauce, crunchy bits of Heath Bar and gooey butter cake pieces.
  • Peach Crisp: Culver’s specially blended Peach Fresh Frozen Custard swirled with sweet peaches, dulce de leche sauce and crunchy granola crumble.
“Creating new Flavors of the Day is an opportunity not only to surprise and delight our guests, but also to explore new flavors and ingredients that complement our existing Fresh Frozen Custard lineup,” said Quinn Adkins, Culver’s director of menu development. “We’ve been crafting these flavors to perfection for a long time, and we’re excited for them to become two of our guests’ favorites for years to come.”

The first ever Culver's Flavor of the Day was Caramel Pecan in 1984 at the original restaurant in Sauk City. The program now features 40 recipes. Each restaurant offers its own Flavor of the Day calendar.

To find the Flavor of the Day calendar at a Culver’s near you, visit click here.

