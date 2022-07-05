ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four hit by ‘celebratory gunfire’ after A’s game, fireworks, California police say

By Don Sweeney
 3 days ago
Fireworks erupt over RingCentral Coliseum after a baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday, July 4. Four people at the coliseum were injured by bullet fragments from “celebratory gunfire” in the city, police say. Jeff Chiu Asssociated Press

“Celebratory gunfire” injured four people at RingCentral Coliseum following an Oakland A’s game and fireworks show on the Fourth of July, California police reported.

Police responding to reports of a fan injured by bullet fragments at 9:30 p.m. found two others who also had been hit, an Oakland Police Department news release said.

A fourth person, also injured by bullet fragments, walked into a local hospital, police said. None were seriously hurt.

All four appear to have been were injured by “celebratory gunfire” throughout the city after the postgame fireworks show, police said.

Oakland police and CrimeStoppers have offered a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Police ask that anyone with information call detectives at 510-238-3426.

“OPD will continue working closely with the Oakland A’s Security to ensure the safety of all those attending future A’s games at the Coliseum,” the release said.

The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

