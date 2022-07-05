ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

Frozen Family Fun coming to Glens Falls City Park

By Jay Petrequin
 3 days ago

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Even in the North Country, summertime can produce more heat than is easy to beat. In Glens Falls on Friday, a special event creates a chance to cool off with cool characters and family fun – and tease some upcoming shows headed to the city this summer.

Frozen Family Fun comes to City Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Friday, July 8. An “Ice Queen” character will pose for photo opportunities with other characters for families in the park, located around Crandall Public Library downtown. The event also includes a bounce house and face painting, as well as free lemonade.

Frozen Family Fun is hosted by Events to a T, Broadway Upstate and Cardinale’s Car Care. The free event benefits the Charles R. Wood Theater and all of its shows. It’s an outdoor opening act for “Frozen Jr.,” which comes to the theater in Glens Falls from Aug. 18-21 and 24-28. The production is being performed by Broadway Upstate.

This summer, send your kids to Roller Coaster Camp

The event will also include announcements for City Park’s annual Outdoor Cinema series, which kicks off that very night. The series features free outdoor movies every Friday at dusk through July and August. All showings will be held in City Park.

A mobile box office for the Charles R. Wood Theater will be in operation at Frozen Family Fun. Tickets for “Frozen Jr.” will be on sale. Tickets can also be purchased online, in person at the box office at 207 Glen St., or by phone at (518) 480-4878.

NEWS10 ABC

National Park presents Saratoga Ethnohistorical Study, July 12

SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Initial research from the Saratoga Ethnohistorical Study will be presented on Tuesday, July 12 at 7 p.m., at the Brookside Museum, Charlton Street in Ballston Spa. In 2018, Saratoga National Historical Park received funds to produce an Ethnohistorical Study of the Saratoga area. The research...
BALLSTON SPA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

MINI Cooper rally making a stop in Lake George

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This weekend, a lot of wheels are spinning into the village of Lake George. No, they’re not motorcycles; Americade already came and went. The sounds you hear are from over 1,000 MINI Coopers, coming to the village for a special meetup. On Saturday,...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
Q 105.7

Fishing Will be More Difficult on One Saratoga County Lake

If you want to take out a kayak or go fishing in Saratoga County, be aware that one popular pier and launch site is closed this summer. The Town of Ballston was forced to close down the public walkway and fishing pier suffered severe damage over the winter, deeming the structure unsafe. The Town posted a statement on their official website:
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

