U.S. Politics

American confidence in the presidency, 15 other institutions sink to record lows: Poll

By Kyle Morris
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmericans' trust and confidence in U.S. institutions — such as the presidency, Congress, and the Supreme Court — continues to dwindle, according to a new poll from Gallup. The survey, released Wednesday, found that only 27% of Americans have "a great deal" or "quite a lot" of confidence in 14 major...

