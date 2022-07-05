ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Cord Blood: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HONG KONG (AP) _ Global Cord Blood Corp. (CO) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $16.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hong Kong-based company said it had profit of 14 cents.

The provider of cord blood banking services posted revenue of $46.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $79 million, or 65 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $196.1 million.

