Frederick County Couple Celebrates $1M Lottery Win After Tackling Cancer

A Maryland couple cashed in a top-prize winning $1 million Lottery ticket. Photo Credit: Pixabay/pasja1000

A married Maryland couple can breathe a second sigh of relief after surviving a cancer scare and cashing in a $1 million state lottery prize.

In Frederick County, a woman who survived cancer and her husband claimed a $1 million Maryland Lottery scratch-off prize - fresh on the heels of learning that the former had staved off the disease.

“She just survived cancer, so it’s a blessing!” the husband said.

During the wife’s treatment over the course of several recent weeks and months, the couple said that they played scratch-offs as a way to ease their minds during the difficult stretch.

While playing a $20 “Show Me $1,000,000!” scratcher, the couple were elated when the ticket delivered a seven-figure top prize, which they said would allow the wife to enter early retirement after battling cancer.

The couple chose not to disclose their names.

“We’ll be able to get her off her feet,” the 57-year-old husband said. The money will also go to settle a few bills, and most of it will end up in savings, they added. The Frederick County residents already had a post-treatment vacation scheduled, they added.

While the $1 million prize was a boon for the pair, they said that they don't have any formal plans for the cash, and that each day is a celebration in its own right after tackling cancer, though they plan to continue buying instant tickets.

“We basically celebrate every day when we get home from work – being alive and having a job,” he added.

The ticket, which was sold at Festival Major Liquors on Prospect Boulevard in Frederick, also net the business a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling the top-prize winning scratcher.

