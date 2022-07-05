Police Seek Witnesses 2 Years After Annapolis Teen's Party Slaying

Justin Beasley Photo Credit: Anne Arundel County Police

The anniversary of the unsolved murder of a North Carolina teen who was attending an Annapolis party prompts investigators to once again urge the public for more information, authorities say.

Justin Keith Beasley Jr., 19, was attending an apparent Fourth of July party when he was shot shortly after 12:30 a.m. on the 1600 block of Cananaro Drive on Sunday, July 5, 2020, according to Anne Arundel police.

Officers encountered a large crowd of people upon arrival to the scene, where they located Beasley and another teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Both males were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their wounds, where Beasley succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives believe there are dozens of eyewitnesses to this crime who have yet to come forward. Anyone with any information about the murder of Mr. Beasley is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700. Tipsters can email anonymously.

