Firefighter burned while extinguishing Seeley fire

SEELEY – Despite being located well within the evacuation area established in the wake of the June 29 fire in Seeley, the owners of an assisted living facility here said they failed to be notified of the evacuation order. As embers rained down from the heavens onto the township...
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Tuesday, June 28 through Tuesday, July 5. 9:30 a.m.: Deputies responded to report of a female assaulted by a male subject in a black vehicle. The alleged victim ran out of the vehicle the pair were traveling in and was reportedly bleeding from the face.
SALTON CITY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A 21-year-old man with a valid Border Crossing Card was arrested by El Centro Sector Border agents and possessed over $29,000 on Wednesday. Around 5:40 p.m., a grey 2014 Toyota Corolla stopped at the Highway 86 checkpoint and the driver was displaying erratic behavior, the agents told him to pull over to secondary inspection.
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The man suspected in burglarizing multiple vehicles in Yuma has now been identified, according to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO). Eduardo Arias, 50, has been charged with four counts of theft and one count of burglary in the third degree. YCSO recently investigated multiple...
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Locals continued to use illegal fireworks on the Fourth of July even though there are major consequences. The amended Fireworks Ordinance was put in effect on June 7 stating the host will now be responsible for any use or possession of illegal fireworks on or adjacent to their property, regardless if they are the ones who set the fireworks off.
PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A man was sentenced to 63 months in prison, along with five years of supervised release for illegally smuggling three immigrants into the U.S., resulting in one death. Rafael Almanza-Guillen is a 41-year-old man from Mexico and on August 1, 2021, he smuggled three undocumented...
SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Somerton Police Department says a man was found with gunshot wound and two suspected brothers were arrested. Police found the gunshot victim inside a garage in Somerton on May 30, 2022, but later succumbed to his injuries after being taken to the Yuma Regional Medical Center.
CALEXICO – One of the newest additions to the Calexico Fire Department is an English bulldog that barely stands about a foot tall but is having an outsized influence on the well-being of his crewmates. And though Ash the firehouse dog is not formally trained to be a comfort...
A person is on their way to the hospital after being shot in Mecca Thursday afternoon. The shooting happened on 91-800 block of Montenegro Drive, located west of Johnson Road. The person was shot following a family dispute, according to Sergeant Edward Soto, public information officer for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Soto confirmed that the
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Auto body shops near east 14th Street are getting back to business after having more vehicles stolen. The first case of theft in the area was reported back in April. The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) investigation continues for a slew of vehicle burglaries.
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Fire Department says four cars crashed on S Avenue B and W 32nd Street. Part of 32nd Street was blocked off, with traffic being redirected through S 21st Drive. Drivers are advised to temporarily find a different route. No injuries have been reported so...
Watching the Navy Blue Angels fly has to be one of the most incredible sites to witness. The skill level it takes to maneuver the aircrafts is undoubtedly high, but the pilots sure do make it look effortless. Have you ever seen the fleet do their "sneak pass"? According to...
SAN DIEGO – A man who was killed in a motorcycle accident on state Route 94 over the weekend has been identified by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. Twenty-eight-year-old Sharly Thao of San Marcos was killed after his motorcycle crashed in Campo Sunday around 10:30 a.m.
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Thursday the two San Luis women found guilty of ballot abuse, were set to learn their fate and how much time they’d spend behind bars. Now almost two years after the crime was committed, this is now the third time the sentencing has been delayed.
WINTERHAVEN – A 63-year-old Winterhaven man was reportedly shot and killed in the 1700 block of San Pasqual School Road at about 9:35 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, authorities stated. Imperial County Sheriff’s Deputies had responded to the area in question following a report of a male subject bleeding from...
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A fire broke out Saturday night in Yuma destroying a mobile home on one lot and a motor home, cars and trees in a second lot. It happened on Somerton Avenue between County 11th street and County 12th Steet. Rural Metro Fire says the call...
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV/ CNN) - Attention Costco shoppers, you may notice some price hikes at the food court. Before you freak out, no, the hot dog soda combo is still available for $1.50. But. if you're a fan of the warehouse club's bacon and cheese stuffed chicken bake, you'll...
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The city of Yuma is very excited to host its 11th Annual Back to School Rodeo at the Yuma Civic Center. News 11 reporter Melissa Zaremba sat down with the city of Yuma Digital Communications Specialist Adriana Del Rio for a one on one interview to get more details on the upcoming event.
COACHELLA (CNS) – A 3.1 magnitude earthquake centered near Salton City. and about 30 miles south of Coachella was recorded at 3:29 a.m. today,. according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered 9.9 miles west southwest of Salton City in Imperial. County and 31.1 miles south of Coachella.
A Holtville area man, a husband and the father of five children was killed while working out of town in the area of Mobile Wednesday. The EAN would like to send our sincere condolences to his family of Brett Savage in this terrible loss. A GoFundMe has been established to help with expenses and with financial realities for his widow and children.
