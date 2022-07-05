Firefighter burned while extinguishing Seeley fire

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Locals continued to use illegal fireworks on the Fourth of July even though there are major consequences. The amended Fireworks Ordinance was put in effect on June 7 stating the host will now be responsible for any use or possession of illegal fireworks on or adjacent to their property, regardless if they are the ones who set the fireworks off.

