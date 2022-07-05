ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United suspending service to Flagstaff airport as of Oct. 30

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Officials at Flagstaff Pulliam Airport say United Airlines plans to suspend service to the northern Arizona airport starting Oct. 30 and will review the situation after six months.

United currently provides direct flights to and from Denver out of Pulliam and the airport has partnered with the carrier since 2018.

“United informed airport officials that United is struggling each day to make tough decisions with fuel pricing, crew and aircraft shortages nationwide,” airport communications manager Claire Harper said Tuesday. “United stated they are having to cut routes nationwide and in many cases, they are cutting profitable routes. We’ve reached out to United for further clarification but have not heard back.”

Barney Helmick, Pulliam’s airport director, said United flights out of Flagstaff were at 90% load capacity.

“We will continue to stay in contact with United during 2022 in hopes we can re-establish service in 2023,” he added.

Heidi Hansen, interim Deputy City Manager, said “the load percentages are incredible, but we can’t control pilot, crew, plane shortages or on time issues that are happening nationwide.”

Airport officials said Pulliam had 105,000 passengers flying in and out of Flagstaff in the past year.

American Airlines continues to offer daily flights from Flagstaff to Phoenix and Dallas/Fort Worth.

