“We're really scared right now." Police in Maine are asking for the public’s help finding a family that didn’t return from a planned camping trip last week. The Sanford Police Department said Jill Sidebotham, Lydia Hansen, and Nicholas Hansen were last seen driving a 2005 Volkswagen Jetta with a black rear bumper and Maine license plate (1563VJ).

MAINE STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO