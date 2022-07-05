ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Man accused of assaulting wife, daughter

By Erica Miller
 3 days ago
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after police said he assaulted his wife and adult daughter. Hezael Paez, 50, has been charged with Assault and Assault by Impeding Breath.

According to an affidavit, on June 30, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home in the 1700 block of E 49th Street to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, officers met with Paez’s wife and daughter who said a verbal argument turned physical.

Paez’s wife told police her husband punched her and then pulled her hair while trying to remove her headphones from her ears. His daughter said Paez then grabbed her throat and choked her, preventing her from being able to breathe or speak.

Following the investigation, Paez was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a combined bond of $20,386.

