ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Southland sees poor air quality after July Fourth fireworks

By Sareen Habeshian
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P9C8F_0gVdoTZ400
In an aerial view, large illegal fireworks are set off late into the night, long after the professional Independence Day shows have ended, on July 4, 2022 in… Read More

Poor air quality took over much of Southern California Tuesday following a night of July Fourth fireworks.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a particulate advisory for the greater Los Angeles area and into the Coachella Valley through Tuesday afternoon.

Fireworks are known to emit high levels of particulate matter and metal air pollutants, all of which can contribute to negative health effects, according to AQMD, which monitors air pollution in Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

The Air Quality Index scale showed “unhealthy” and “very unhealthy” levels for much of L.A. and Orange County on Tuesday afternoon. Before firework shows began Monday, the levels mostly hovered at “moderate” or “good” levels, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Last year, Fourth of July fireworks created the second-highest air pollution levels from the holiday in the last decade.

The use of personal “backyard” fireworks may lead to localized fine particulate matter concentrations

above observed regional levels, the advisory said.

Light winds are expected in the South Coast Air basin after dusk, increasing pollutant build-up.

“Fine particulate matter levels on July 4th and July 5th are typically among the worst (highest) days of the

year in the South Coast Air Basin,” AQMD said. “The smoke and combustion products from fireworks add to the fine particles already present in the Basin that are primarily caused by motor vehicles, as well as fugitive dust and industrial emissions.

The use of consumer-grade “backyard” fireworks can also spark wildfires, which can be a major source of fine particulate matter, the advisory stated.

Breathing in fine particulate matter can lead to a wide variety of cardiovascular and respiratory health

effects, AQMD warned, such as heart attacks, asthma aggravation, decreased lung function, coughing, or difficulty breathing and may lead to premature death in people with heart or lung disease.

Air pollution levels are typically worse in areas with widespread consumer grade fireworks use. To avoid

increasing PM2.5 levels even further, South Coast AQMD recommends that the public avoid burning

wood during periods of poor air quality.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

Southern California Might Be Preparing for a Big Nightlife Boom

There’s ample buzz surrounding the future of drinking at restaurants, bars, and clubs throughout California. Over the last month, legislation advanced that extends the sale of alcohol between 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. in specific California cities. Also on deck is a new requirement by California’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to further train workers who serve or manage cocktails, beer, and wine at a drinking establishment. The combination of these laws could spark a statewide boom for nightlife, especially in Southern California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Amancay Tapia

Opinion: Time For Rich Water Wasters to Stop Building Pools

In popular Netflix show, Selling Sunset, the mansions on sale for those with very large pockets all have infinite pools for the wealthy buyer to enjoy. Watching the show, I was stunned at how not even once the glamorous state agents or buyers showed concern about the dangers of the draught in Los Angeles. Listening to them, you would think Los Angeles is the land where water never runs out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
Riverside County, CA
Government
San Bernardino, CA
Society
Orange County, CA
Society
Orange County, CA
Government
Riverside County, CA
Society
San Bernardino, CA
Government
City
San Bernardino, CA
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
County
Orange County, CA
KTLA

Report: Riverside County failed Turpin children

The social services system “failed” 13 children who were rescued after being starved, shackled and horribly abused by their parents at a Southern California home for years, according to a report released Friday. Some of the Turpin children of Riverside County, east of Los Angeles, were forced to...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southland#Air Pollutants#July Fourth#The Air Quality#The Los Angeles Times
365traveler.com

12 SPECTACULAR THINGS TO DO IN LAKE ARROWHEAD, CA

The sparkling sapphire waters of Lake Arrowhead, surrounded by lush pine trees, look like a screensaver snapshot. But this mountain lake retreat is a real-life paradise for travelers in Southern California escaping the crowded cities for a slice of tranquil nature. Sitting high in the San Bernardino Mountains, this lake...
LAKE ARROWHEAD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
CBS LA

Are Southern California gas prices finally dropping?

After a brutal stretch of prices rising at the pump, analysts say the average price of a gallon of self-serve gasoline in Los Angeles County could be finally dropping. Prices Wednesday in the area dropped for the 22nd consecutive day, decreasing 1.9 cents to $6.264. The dropping prices are continuing...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Progress stopped 2-acre fire in Castaic: LASD

A 2-acre brush fire burned near the 5 Freeway in Castaic, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The Elsa Fire consumed brush along Porter Road and the freeway, though no structures were threatened, the LASD said on Twitter. By 10:15 p.m., the fire’s forward progress had been stopped, the Sheriff’s Department said. “If […]
CASTAIC, CA
thecapistranodispatch.com

OC Grand Jury Report Examines State Recycling Fee Funds and Where Those Go

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Saurabh

These are the best apartments available for rent under $800 in Los Angeles, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles continues to be one of the most sought-after destinations to live in the United States despite the recent fall in population. It offers one of the most diverse living environments, and the city is so engaging that you will never run out of things to do. It boasts breathtaking landscapes, beautiful sand beaches, gorgeous mountains, and an amazing food scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
smobserved.com

Masks Will Not Slow Transmission in Los Angeles County

July 7, 2022 For many weeks now, Los Angeles County Health officials have warned that a health order requiring masks at indoor public places will be reinstituted when there are 10 admissions or more of "Covid" patients per 100,000 residents for two weeks in a row. The cutoff is a guideline from the Centers for Disease Control. It is designed to reduce the stress on the hospital system.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Gas prices drop for 23rd consecutive day in L.A. County

Gas prices in the Los Angeles area, while still nearly $2.00 a gallon more expensive than they were a year ago, have dropped for a 23rd consecutive day Thursday. Plummeting crude oil prices to under $100 a barrel can be given some of the credit. Nationally, a gallon of regular gas costs $4.75, according to […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

KTLA

59K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy