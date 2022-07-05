ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Take 5 ticket worth over $18K sold in New York

By Delaney Keppner
cnyhomepage.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (WWTI) — One lucky winner celebrated the Fourth of July with a prize-winning ticket worth thousands of dollars. According to the New York Lottery, one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the...

www.cnyhomepage.com

Shore News Network

TAKE 5 $37K Ticket Sold in the Bronx

BRONX, NEW YORK – One very lucky TAKE 5 ticket was purchased for the July 5 TAKE 5 evening drawing. The $37,871.50 ticket, was bought at Fordham Lucky 7 on East 188th Street in the Bronx. According to lottery officials, “TAKE 5 players with midday and evening draws on...
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Treasure or Trash? Huge Unclaimed Baggage Event Makes NYC Debut Sunday

For the first time ever, the nation's only retailer for lost luggage will host a one-of-a-kind silent auction in New York City this weekend -- and it is all for a good cause. On Sunday, at the Greenpoint Terminal Market, Unclaimed Baggage will auction off a Samsonite carry-on suitcase containing more than 10 luxury items, including designer sunglasses, Airpods, an iPad and a designer scarf, among other curated items. The silent auction will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a starting bid of $500.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
matadornetwork.com

7 Outstanding Italian Restaurants in New York City

While there’s no denying the nostalgia trip of dinner along Arthur Avenue or Mulberry Street, followed by pastry shopping and a sidewalk cup of espresso, many of New York City’s best Italian restaurants are located outside of Little Italy. Neighborhoods like Corona, Williamsburg, and South Ozone Park may have changed drastically since the days of $1.50 subway fare, but there are still dozens of old-school New York City Italian restaurants where the atmosphere is almost identical to what it was when the restaurants first opened – some as far back as the mid-1900s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
cnyhomepage.com

Ten Central New York coffee roasters to get your beans

(WSYR-TV) — Did you know that 50% of the U.S. population drinks coffee? Those folks are in luck, too, as an observational study found that coffee drinkers appear to live longer!. While Dunkin’ and Starbucks aren’t horrible places to get beans, Central New York has plenty of other locations...
SYRACUSE, NY
House Digest

The Unexpected New Luxury Destination For NYC's Elite

The Hudson Valley has gotten a facelift with its recent deluxe developments, and people are noticing. The gorgeous New York state region is quickly becoming a hotspot for NYC's elite looking to get away for the weekend. It has seen the opening of several luxury hotels within the past few years, including Inness, an upscale hotel and member's club, The New York Post states. According to Inness, one night's stay at the hotel will cost you upwards of $730. Guests can purchase a year-long membership for $1,800. For an additional $4,200, guests are granted unlimited access to the club's golf course, which spans 220 acres.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Holiday Farms unveils plans for new F.S. store

When the locally owned grocery chain Holiday Farms opens its newest store next month, in the location currently occupied by King Kullen in Franklin Square’s Franklin Plaza, it will initiate a long-term plan that envisions cooperation between the store and the community. “We’re just a lot closer to the...
FRANKLIN SQUARE, NY
therealdeal.com

Feds seize pill-pushing doc’s Brooklyn condo

The feds have given an oxycodone-pushing doctor a bitter pill to swallow. U.S. Marshals have taken possession of a condo in Kensington, Brooklyn, that belonged to disgraced physician Lazar Feygin, property records filed Wednesday show. The apartment is one of several properties seized from Feygin, 75, who served time in...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Take 5#The New York Lottery#Sazu Global#Social Security#Fein
Essence

This Couple Couldn't Find Black-Owned Restaurants So They Launched EatOkra, A Business Directory For Black Businesses

After having a hard time identifying Black-owned food stores and restaurants in their Brooklyn neighborhood, Anthony and Janique Edwards decided to do something about it. Okra is often used as a binding agent in stews and soups, making the meal more substantial and satisfying. Over time, the vegetable has become a staple in soul food items not only because of its practicality but also for its sustenance.
BROOKLYN, NY
WETM 18 News

New York COVID update Thursday, July 7

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As of Thursday, July 7, the COVID-19 daily average is 8.89%. Health Officials said the total number of positive cases is 7,526 statewide. The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide as of Wednesday is 2,255 an increase of 49. Health Officials said, statewide there have been 15 deaths reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Ending Soon for 2442 Ocean Avenue in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery ends on July 8 for 2442 Ocean Avenue, a seven-story mixed-use residential building in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn. Designed by Studio Gallos and developed by Yaacov Azrad, the structure yields 105 residences and a 1,856-square-foot community facility space on the ground floor used as a medical center. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 32 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $49,715 to $187,330.
BROOKLYN, NY
Time Out New York

You now need this much money to be considered financially secure in NYC

We always knew you had to be very rich to feel comfortable living in New York... but it never occurred to us just how rich that was. According to a new survey of 500 city dwellers by financial firm Charles Schwab, locals believe that you need $1.4 million to be "financially comfortable" in the New York area and $3.4 million (that's over a million more than the national average) to be considered "wealthy." Yes, those are pretty insane numbers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Brooklyn Landlord to Pony Up $300K in Security Deposits to Tenants: AG James

Brooklyn landlord SGW Properties allegedly tried to take the money and run, but it’s now paying back $296,272 to tenants looking to get their security deposits. New York Attorney General Letitia James said the landlord failed to comply with 2019 changes to the law that require itemized deductions explaining why a security deposit is being withheld and a return of funds within 14 days of the tenants vacating.
BROOKLYN, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Fireworks in Freeport to be rescheduled

Everybody loves to gather for Freeport’s fireworks — including rain and its devious buddy, wind, which have shown up repeatedly to kick the planned display to its rain date. In 2017, wind blew the lights out on the June 29 show, and on the rain date, July 6,...
FREEPORT, NY
therealdeal.com

The stats don’t lie: NY’s housing markets are cooling

New York City’s post-lockdown real estate bonanza is over. Pick a category, and contract signings were down last month. Manhattan co-ops? Down 30 percent from a year ago. Manhattan condos? Down 29 percent. Brooklyn condos, co-ops and single-family homes? All down. Long Island single-families? Long Island condos? Hamptons single-families?...
MANHATTAN, NY

