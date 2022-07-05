Take 5 ticket worth over $18K sold in New York

The Hudson Valley has gotten a facelift with its recent deluxe developments, and people are noticing. The gorgeous New York state region is quickly becoming a hotspot for NYC's elite looking to get away for the weekend. It has seen the opening of several luxury hotels within the past few years, including Inness, an upscale hotel and member's club, The New York Post states. According to Inness, one night's stay at the hotel will cost you upwards of $730. Guests can purchase a year-long membership for $1,800. For an additional $4,200, guests are granted unlimited access to the club's golf course, which spans 220 acres.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO