NORFOLK, Neb. -- Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said in a statement on his Facebook page that he's not applying for Mike Flood's seat in District 19. Moenning said that he considers being mayor of a first-class city in Nebraska one of the best jobs in politics, adding that it's the most gratifying position he's had at any level of government.

NORFOLK, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO