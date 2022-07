(Seguin) — The search now continues for two out of five Seguin teenagers who reportedly assaulted a female employee at a local pizza restaurant. Seguin Police officials say the incident was reported on Friday at Rosie’s Pizza. They say upon arrival, officers spoke with Rosie’s Pizza employees who stated that a group of individuals arrived at the location and began assaulting the employee. The group was later identified as 18-year-old Crystal Flores, 19-year-old Anastacia Flota, 19-year-old Chloe Torres, 18-year-old Elijah Arzola and 18-year-old Abner Davis.

SEGUIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO