Willmar, MN

July 8 – 2-for-1 Friday presented by Upper Cervical Health Centers vs. Willmar @ 6:35 pm

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday, July 8, is a 2-for-1 Friday presented by Upper Cervical Health Centers at Cost Cutters...

Stingers Fall in Second Half Opener to Rox

ST. CLOUD, MN – The Willmar Stingers fell to the St. Cloud Rox tonight, 10-0. The Stingers were unable to get anything on the board in the first game of the second half. The Rox came out firing right away and Willmar couldn’t respond. The Stingers ended the...
WILLMAR, MN
Cooper Commercial sells Dollar General in Minnesota community

The Cooper Commercial Investment Group closed the sale of a single-tenant absolute NNN Dollar General in Avon, Minnesota, a suburb of St. Cloud. The property is newer construction with Dollar General’s lease beginning in 2019 with 15 years of original term, leaving about 12.5 years remaining. The lease includes multiple option periods with 10% increases in each period. The tenant handles all on-site maintenance and repairs to the building, including roof and structure, and all other operating expenses.
AVON, MN
Details emerge about Alexandria home explosion

Authorities are investigating a home explosion that injured a rural Alexandria man. On Tuesday morning, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an explosion inside a residence near Alexandria. Authorities say the homeowner, a 62-year-old male, was the only occupant inside the home at the time, and reported he was injured by the explosion. He was treated at scene by first responders. He was then airlifted from the scene by Life Link III for treatment of his injuries. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is helping with the investigation.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
Tax-Forfeited Auction Set For August

STEARNS COUNTY -- Four tax-forfeited properties will go up for auction next month. Stearns County will hold the tax-forfeited property auction August 2nd at the Stearns County Service Center in Waite Park (3301 County Road 138). The properties include:. A vacant lot at 436 22nd Ave N in St. Cloud.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
UPDATE: Case of Missing Northfield Girl Leads to Stearns County

NORTHFIELD -- The Northfield Police Department say the investigation into a missing 3-year-old has led them to a Stearns County Park. Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott says cell phone data tracked 6-year-old Elle Ragin to Mississippi River Park shortly after she went missing on June 19th. Authorities says on June...
NORTHFIELD, MN
Lester Prairie Residents Injured in 4th of July Crash in Crow Wing County

Two residents of Lester Prairie were injured on Independence Day when their vehicle rear-ended another vehicle in Crow Wing County. The State Patrol reports that around 1 PM Monday, a Jeep Cherokee driven by 37-year-old Jenny Efta of Lester Prairie rear-ended a pickup truck when that truck slowed for stopped traffic on westbound Highway 18 in Oak Lawn Township.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
Clear Lake Car Crash Injures Three

CLEAR LAKE TWP -- A single-car crash has sent three women to the hospital. The Minnesota State Patrol responded to Highway 10 West and 70th Ave SE northwest of Clear Lake just before 9:00 Thursday morning. Officials say a Ford Focus was westbound on Highway 10 when the car left...
CLEAR LAKE, MN
Central Minnesota man dies in grain bin accident

FREEPORT, Minn.-— A 34-year-old Freeport, Minnesota man is dead after a grain bin accident Tuesday afternoon. According to a press release from the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call came in at 1:49 p.m. for a medical in Oak Township. The caller said the man, who police have identified as Thomas Holdvogt, was found unresponsive by a family member inside a grain bin.
FREEPORT, MN
Police: attempted abduction in Sleepy Eye

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Sleepy Eye Police Department reports an attempted abduction Tuesday. According to police, a teenage girl reported that a white male asked her repeatedly to get into his car while she was walking. Police says she said the vehicle kept following her even when she started to run home.
SLEEPY EYE, MN
Two men arrested for allegedly shooting at police officer in west central Minnesota

(Willmar, MN)--Two men have reportedly been arrested for allegedly shooting at a Willmar police officer. The incident happened just before midnight on the Fourth of July. The officer was responding to a report of a window being shot out. While he was checking out the damage he was confronted by several people. Shots were fired at the officer, he returned fire, and the suspects ran away.
WILLMAR, MN
Abduction allegedly attempted in Sleepy Eye Tuesday

The Sleepy Eye Police Department on Tuesday reported an attempted abduction earlier that day. According to the department, a female teenage victim reported a white male asked her repeatedly to get into his car while she was walking along 4th Avenue SW, crossing Main Street. The victim stated the vehicle kept following her even when she started to run home.
SLEEPY EYE, MN
UPDATE: Stearns County Searching For Missing Child Near Rice

(KNSI) – Investigators searching for a missing 6-year-old girl from Northfield are focusing their efforts on a park in Stearns County. During a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, officials said they were searching Mississippi River Park near Rice for Elle Ragin. The child’s mother, 39-year-old Lisa Wade, was found dead of an apparent suicide on Saturday, leading to the search for her daughter. Police say she is a suspect in Elle’s disappearance.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Suspects, police exchange gunfire in Willmar; 2 arrested

WILLMAR, Minn. -- Two central Minnesota men were arrested Monday night following an exchange of gunfire with police in which no one was injured, according to the Willmar Police Department.Officers were investigating a weapons complaint on the 1100 block of Third Street Southwest just before midnight."As an officer was examining the crime scene, several individuals walked up to the area and shots were fired at the officer," the police department said. "The officer returned fire, at which time the individuals ran from the scene."Authorities then went to a home on the 600 block of Second Street Southwest to execute a search warrant. Two men, ages 25 and 28, were arrested and are being held at the Kandiyohi County Jail on possible assault charges. It's unclear if those men are the individuals who fired at police.
WILLMAR, MN
MN Court of Appeals upholds non-prison sentence given to former Willmar man

(Willmar MN-) A former Willmar man who now lives in Moorhead has avoided prison time after a plea agreement that led to the dismissal of sex and drug charges. In December of 2019, 35-year-old Franky Torres was arrested and charged with 3 counts of criminal sexual conduct involving a child or vulnerable adult, drug sales, inducing a child or vulnerable adult to ingest drugs, and depriving parental rights. And in February of 2020 he was arrested again for selling more than 20 grams of methamphetamine to an undercover informant.
WILLMAR, MN
Two Willmar men arrested for allegedly shooting at a Willmar police officer

(Willmar MN-) On 7-4-22 at about 11:50 pm, the Willmar Police Department received a call of a weapons complaint in the 1100 block of SW 3rd St, including a possible bullet hole in the window of a home. As an officer was examining the crime scene, several individuals walked up to the area and shots were fired at the officer. The officer returned fire, at which time the individuals ran from the scene. No one was injured as a result of the gunfire exchange. The investigation then led to a house in the 600 block of 2nd St. SW where a search warrant was obtained and served by the Willmar Police and Kandi / Meeker SWAT teams.
WILLMAR, MN

