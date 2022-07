Sen. Patrick Leahy, the most senior member of the Senate, was released from the hospital on Tuesday and will continue recovering from hip replacement surgery at home. The Vermont Democrat, 82, broke his hip following a fall in his home last week. Leahy's office did not say if he would be recovered enough to attend to his Senate duties when the body reconvenes later this month. And his absence could affect votes due to the 50-50 split between Democrats and Republicans.

VERMONT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO