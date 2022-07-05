Pete Buttigieg touts 10% fewer flight cancellations over 4th of July compared to Memorial Day

Former President Donald Trump used a rally in Las Vegas Friday night to criticize President Joe Biden and "lawlessness" that exists in cities across the country. "We will not have a country left if this growing barbarism is not quickly reversed and stopped, the wave of lawbreaking must be immediately ended, and we must really get this crime wave ended immediately," Trump said. "If we are going to make America great again, our first task is to make America safe again."

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 13 HOURS AGO