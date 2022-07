“Do we need to go to the Governor?” - NC communities lose water again, fed up with lack of accountability from state regulators. Despite the dozens of warnings, the tale of Water Resources, Inc. highlights the consequences a slow-moving bureaucracy can have on the well-being of North Carolinians. Residents in these communities are calling on NCDEQ, NCUC, NCDOJ and, to some extent, the Office of the Governor to finally hold the utility accountable but have serious doubts because of their lack of action so far.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO