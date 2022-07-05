ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Eyes return after All-Star break

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Grandal (lower back) said that he'll begin a minor-league rehab assignment at Double-A Birmingham on Wednesday, but he doesn't expect to be activated from the 10-day injured list until after the All-Star break, James Fegan...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Crosses home three times

Perdomo went 2-for-3 with a walk and three runs scored in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Rockies. Perdomo scored every time he reached base. The rookie shortstop, who is batting .202, maintains an acceptable .305 on-base percentage thanks to a 12.2 BB% (31 walks over 259 plate appearances). Perdomo is emerging from an 0-for-27 stretch, going 7-for-31 (.226) with a double, an RBI and six runs scored over the last nine starts.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Cubs' David Robertson: Can't protect lead Friday

Robertson allowed a run on one hit and two walks in one inning, taking a blown save in Friday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Dodgers. Robertson loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning, and Mookie Betts delivered a game-tying sacrifice fly. This was the third time in eight outings Robertson has taken a blown save, though he's given up only three runs in 8.2 innings in that span. The veteran right-hander is 12-for-17 in save chances with a 2.10 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 45:17 K:BB through 34.1 innings this year. He'll likely remain in the closer role as long as he's wearing a Cubs uniform, barring a terrible stretch of pitching.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Giants' Brandon Belt: Homers off bench Friday

Belt went hit a two-run home run in his only at-bat during Friday's 6-3 loss to the Padres. Belt brought the Giants within three runs with his ninth-inning blast. The first baseman had gone 0-for-10 across his last five games, and he hasn't posted a multi-hit effort since June 21. The 34-year-old appears to have slipped into the strong side of a platoon at first base. He has a .208/.331/.362 slash line, six homers, 15 RBI, 18 runs scored and a stolen base through 178 plate appearances. Wilmer Flores or Darin Ruf should be expected to draw starts at first base against southpaws, though Belt can usually be counted on for a pinch hitting appearance once a right-handed pitcher is on the hill.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Coughs up five runs

Giolito (5-5) yielded five runs on five hits and two walks over 6.2 innings Friday, striking out eight and taking a loss against Detroit. Giolito allowed just one single through five shutout frames before running into trouble. He served up a two-run shot to Jeimer Candelario in the sixth inning before Candelario tagged him with an RBI single in the seventh. The 27-year-old was tagged with two more runs in the seventh with Joe Kelly on the mound. Giolito has registered a brutal 7.11 ERA over his last eight starts, bumping his season number to 5.05 through 82 innings. He's expected to take the mound in Cleveland next week.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Ryan Borucki: Impressive for first win

Borucki (1-0) nabbed the win in an extra-innings victory over the Blue Jays on Friday, firing two perfect innings during which he recorded a strikeout. Borucki earned every bit of his first win -- which notably came against his old squad -- turning in a highly efficient outing that saw him pound 14 of his 21 pitches into the strike zone. The 28-year-old southpaw was rewarded for his pristine effort Friday when Eugenio Suarez walked it off with a three-run home run in the bottom of the 11th, and Borucki has now turned in eight scoreless appearances in his last nine trips to the mound, including five straight.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Swings hot bat again Friday

Crawford went 2-for-5 with an RBI double and a run in an extra-innings win over the Blue Jays on Friday. Crawford came through with a man on again, as his third-inning two-bagger plated Julio Rodriguez to snap a 1-1 tie. The veteran shortstop has delivered some timely hits of late and now boasts a six-game hitting streak that dates back to June 28.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: On bench Friday

Kelly isn't starting Friday's game against the Rockies. Kelly went 4-for-10 with a homer, a double, three runs and three RBI over his last three games but will take a seat for the third time in the last six matchups. Jose Herrera is starting behind the dish and batting ninth.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Michael Feliz: Designated for assignment

Feliz was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Friday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Feliz's contract was selected Thursday, but he'll be removed from the 40-man roster after he gave up two runs (one earned) on a hit and two walks while striking out four in 3.1 relief innings Friday against the Yankees. It's not yet clear whether the 29-year-old will remain in the organization if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Sitting versus southpaw

Peralta is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies. The veteran outfielder will take a seat for the third time in the past four games, as the Diamondbacks will face yet another left-handed pitcher (Austin Gomber). Peralta should rejoin the lineup Friday since righty Chad Kuhl lines up to start for Colorado.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Giants' Sam Long: Steps in for first career save

Long earned a save against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, retiring the only batter he faced via strikeout. The Giants led by three entering the ninth inning, but closer Camilo Doval allowed a run to score and was pulled after letting three straight batters reach base with two outs. Long came in to pitch to Jordan Luplow, and the reliever was able to finish the contest with a three-pitch strikeout for the first save of his career. Doval should remain San Francisco's closer for the time being, though Long has impressed with a 1.78 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 19:8 K:BB in mostly low-leverage work across 30.1 innings on the season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Heads to bench

Stanton will sit Friday in Boston. Stanton has just one hit in his last four games, though that hit was a homer Wednesday against the Pirates. He's cleared the fence seven times in his last 13 games, giving him 21 for the year. Aaron Judge will be the designated hitter Friday, while Matt Carpenter and Joey Gallo handle the outfield corners.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Goes yard twice

Devers went 2-for-3 with a walk, two home runs and five RBI on Thursday against the Yankees. Devers returned to the lineup after a two-game absence caused by minor back and hamstring injuries. He didn't show any signs of discomfort or rust, as he took Gerrit Cole yard twice to bring his homer total on the season to 19. Overall, Devers is hitting .330/.387/.598 across 351 plate appearances on the campaign.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Mets' Luis Guillorme: Remains on bench

Guillorme will sit Friday against the Marlins. Guillorme finds himself on the bench for the fourth time in five games. Two of those absences came against lefties, but his absence here against righty Pablo Lopez implies he may be slipping into a bench role. Jeff McNeil will again start at second base.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman: Won't be ready for Thursday

Gausman (ankle) is unlikely to be ready to start Thursday's series opener with the Mariners, though he hasn't been ruled out from pitching in any of the final three games in Seattle, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports. Gausman's inability to throw a bullpen session Tuesday likely closed the door on...
MLB
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jonathan Davis: Steps out of lineup

Davis is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Pirates, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. Davis started the past six games with Tyrone Taylor (concussion) and Hunter Renfroe (calf) sidelined, but he'll take a seat Friday after going 2-for-18 with four walks, two runs and two stolen bases. Andrew McCutchen will move to center field while Keston Hiura serves as the designated hitter.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Dallas Keuchel: Bounces back with quality start

Keuchel tossed seven innings against Colorado on Thursday, allowing three runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out four batters. He didn't factor in the decision. Keuchel's rotation spot may have been in jeopardy after he allowed 10 earned runs over 9.1 innings in his first two starts with Arizona, but the veteran bounced back with a strong effort Thursday. He tossed a campaign-high seven innings and didn't issue any free passes for the first time since his first start of the season (as a member of the White Sox) April 13. Keuchel had walked exactly three batters in four of his previous five outings, so his improved control Thursday was particularly notable. He still holds an ugly 7.63 ERA overall this season, but Keuchel at least demonstrated that there's some juice left in the tank with his second quality start of the campaign.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

White Sox's Jimmy Lambert: Called up Wednesday

Lambert was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday. Lambert will return to the big leagues just two days after being optioned back to Triple-A, as Vince Velasquez (finger) was placed on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move. The reliever owns a 3.45 ERA and 1.40 WHIP with 13 strikeouts over 15.2 innings in nine appearances with the White Sox this season.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Braves' Mike Ford: Called up Friday

Ford was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Ford will return to the big leagues after being sent down Monday, replacing Adam Duvall (personal) who was placed on the paternity list Friday. The 30-year-old has gone 0-for-4 with a walk and two strikeouts while appearing in two games since joining Atlanta in June.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Diagnosed with side injury

Graterol was diagnosed with right side soreness after exiting Thursday's game against the Cubs, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Graterol exited his appearance after just four pitches and was seen pointing to his side while being examined by trainers. According to Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times, the right-hander experienced cramping around his ribs, and he'll undergo some testing to help determine whether a trip to the injured list is necessary. Any absence would put an extensive amount of stress on a Dodgers bullpen that is already missing several high-leverage arms.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Rangers' Joe Barlow: Removed from closer role

Barlow will pitch in a lower-leverage role for now, with the Rangers switching to a committee approach in the ninth inning, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports. Barlow has 13 of the Rangers' 17 saves this season, but he hasn't been particularly convincing despite his solid 3.18 ERA. He hasn't missed nearly enough bats, with his 19.3 percent strikeout rate ranking second-last among the 24 pitchers who've recorded double-digit saves this season, beating only Mark Melancon. Dennis Santana has been used in the highest-leverage situations among Rangers relievers other than Barlow, so he could be the top choice for saves going forward, though the team seems to be planning on spreading opportunities around.
