Washington, DC

Nationals' Juan Soto: Out again Tuesday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Soto (calf) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game in Philadelphia, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports....

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Fires scoreless inning

Weaver allowed one hit and struck out one over a scoreless ninth inning in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Rockies. Weaver, who hadn't pitched in five days, posted a third consecutive scoreless outing -- all against Colorado. The one-time starter is settling into a bullpen role for the Diamondbacks in 2022. In six relief appearances, the right-hander has a 4.70 ERA and .343 batting average against over 7.2 innings.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Crosses home three times

Perdomo went 2-for-3 with a walk and three runs scored in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Rockies. Perdomo scored every time he reached base. The rookie shortstop, who is batting .202, maintains an acceptable .305 on-base percentage thanks to a 12.2 BB% (31 walks over 259 plate appearances). Perdomo is emerging from an 0-for-27 stretch, going 7-for-31 (.226) with a double, an RBI and six runs scored over the last nine starts.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Cubs' David Robertson: Can't protect lead Friday

Robertson allowed a run on one hit and two walks in one inning, taking a blown save in Friday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Dodgers. Robertson loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning, and Mookie Betts delivered a game-tying sacrifice fly. This was the third time in eight outings Robertson has taken a blown save, though he's given up only three runs in 8.2 innings in that span. The veteran right-hander is 12-for-17 in save chances with a 2.10 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 45:17 K:BB through 34.1 innings this year. He'll likely remain in the closer role as long as he's wearing a Cubs uniform, barring a terrible stretch of pitching.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Coughs up five runs

Giolito (5-5) yielded five runs on five hits and two walks over 6.2 innings Friday, striking out eight and taking a loss against Detroit. Giolito allowed just one single through five shutout frames before running into trouble. He served up a two-run shot to Jeimer Candelario in the sixth inning before Candelario tagged him with an RBI single in the seventh. The 27-year-old was tagged with two more runs in the seventh with Joe Kelly on the mound. Giolito has registered a brutal 7.11 ERA over his last eight starts, bumping his season number to 5.05 through 82 innings. He's expected to take the mound in Cleveland next week.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Ryan Borucki: Impressive for first win

Borucki (1-0) nabbed the win in an extra-innings victory over the Blue Jays on Friday, firing two perfect innings during which he recorded a strikeout. Borucki earned every bit of his first win -- which notably came against his old squad -- turning in a highly efficient outing that saw him pound 14 of his 21 pitches into the strike zone. The 28-year-old southpaw was rewarded for his pristine effort Friday when Eugenio Suarez walked it off with a three-run home run in the bottom of the 11th, and Borucki has now turned in eight scoreless appearances in his last nine trips to the mound, including five straight.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Giants' Brandon Belt: Homers off bench Friday

Belt went hit a two-run home run in his only at-bat during Friday's 6-3 loss to the Padres. Belt brought the Giants within three runs with his ninth-inning blast. The first baseman had gone 0-for-10 across his last five games, and he hasn't posted a multi-hit effort since June 21. The 34-year-old appears to have slipped into the strong side of a platoon at first base. He has a .208/.331/.362 slash line, six homers, 15 RBI, 18 runs scored and a stolen base through 178 plate appearances. Wilmer Flores or Darin Ruf should be expected to draw starts at first base against southpaws, though Belt can usually be counted on for a pinch hitting appearance once a right-handed pitcher is on the hill.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Swings hot bat again Friday

Crawford went 2-for-5 with an RBI double and a run in an extra-innings win over the Blue Jays on Friday. Crawford came through with a man on again, as his third-inning two-bagger plated Julio Rodriguez to snap a 1-1 tie. The veteran shortstop has delivered some timely hits of late and now boasts a six-game hitting streak that dates back to June 28.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: On bench Friday

Kelly isn't starting Friday's game against the Rockies. Kelly went 4-for-10 with a homer, a double, three runs and three RBI over his last three games but will take a seat for the third time in the last six matchups. Jose Herrera is starting behind the dish and batting ninth.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Mariners' George Kirby: Yields 10 hits

Kirby allowed two runs on 10 hits and a walk with four strikeouts in 4.1 innings, taking a no-decision Friday versus the Blue Jays. The 10 hits Kirby allowed marked a season high for the rookie right-hander, but only two of them went for extra bases. He did fairly well in damage control, as the two runs on his line were on RBI singles from Lourdes Gurriel and Teoscar Hernandez. It's a little concerning Kirby's failed to complete five innings in two of his last three starts. He has a 3.78 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 62:9 K:BB through 64.1 innings. He'll look to show more command in a projected road start against the Rangers next week.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Michael Feliz: Designated for assignment

Feliz was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Friday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Feliz's contract was selected Thursday, but he'll be removed from the 40-man roster after he gave up two runs (one earned) on a hit and two walks while striking out four in 3.1 relief innings Friday against the Yankees. It's not yet clear whether the 29-year-old will remain in the organization if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Daniel Bard: Secures 17th save

Bard earned a save against the Diamondbacks on Thursday, walking one batter in a scoreless inning. After Colorado took a one-run lead in the top of the ninth inning, Bard was brought in to close the door on the Diamondbacks. The right-hander was a bit shaky with his control -- he threw only eight of 15 pitches for strikes and walked a batter -- but he was able to get through the frame without allowing any damage on the scoreboard. Since his last blown save May 15, Bard has notched eight saves and allowed just three earned runs over 19.1 innings.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Padres' Jurickson Profar: Carted off field

Profar suffered an apparent head injury and was carted off the field in Thursday's game against the Giants, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Profar was involved in a collision with teammate CJ Abrams, which resulted in Profar getting kneed in the head. Profar tried to walk off the field under his own power but collapsed. Though there is no official diagnosis, Profar could be in line for an extended absence.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Wilmer Flores: Heads to bench Wednesday

Flores is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Flores is 3-for-18 with a double, nine walks, an RBI and three runs over his past eight games and will take a seat Wednesday. David Villar will start at third base while Tommy La Stella works at the keystone.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Removed again for PR

Marte went 1-for-2 with two walks and was removed for a pinch runner in the eighth inning of Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Rockies. It's been three weeks since Marte first suffered a hamstring injury, and Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo continues to play it safe. This was the second consecutive game he was removed for a pinch runner in the late innings. Marte has not played the field since returning from the injury.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Twins' Luis Arraez: Four-hit effort

Arraez went 4-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored Wednesday against the White Sox. Arraez delivered an RBI single in the second inning and managed to score multiple runs for the second time in his last three starts. He also extended his hitting streak to seven games, during which he's hit .500 with two RBI and six runs scored. Arraez is hitting .354/.425/.455 on the season -- good for a .388 wOBA and 157 wRC+.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Heads to bench

Stanton will sit Friday in Boston. Stanton has just one hit in his last four games, though that hit was a homer Wednesday against the Pirates. He's cleared the fence seven times in his last 13 games, giving him 21 for the year. Aaron Judge will be the designated hitter Friday, while Matt Carpenter and Joey Gallo handle the outfield corners.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Giants' Sam Long: Steps in for first career save

Long earned a save against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, retiring the only batter he faced via strikeout. The Giants led by three entering the ninth inning, but closer Camilo Doval allowed a run to score and was pulled after letting three straight batters reach base with two outs. Long came in to pitch to Jordan Luplow, and the reliever was able to finish the contest with a three-pitch strikeout for the first save of his career. Doval should remain San Francisco's closer for the time being, though Long has impressed with a 1.78 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 19:8 K:BB in mostly low-leverage work across 30.1 innings on the season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Ramon Urias: Heads to bench Thursday

Urias is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Angels, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Since returning Monday from a stint on the injured list due to an oblique strain, Urias went 3-for-8 with two walks, two RBI and two runs in the Orioles' first three games of the week. He looks on track to serve as the Orioles' primary third baseman moving forward, but he'll take a seat in favor of Jonathan Arauz in the series opener with the Angels.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Mets' Luis Guillorme: Remains on bench

Guillorme will sit Friday against the Marlins. Guillorme finds himself on the bench for the fourth time in five games. Two of those absences came against lefties, but his absence here against righty Pablo Lopez implies he may be slipping into a bench role. Jeff McNeil will again start at second base.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Rangers' Joe Barlow: Removed from closer role

Barlow will pitch in a lower-leverage role for now, with the Rangers switching to a committee approach in the ninth inning, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports. Barlow has 13 of the Rangers' 17 saves this season, but he hasn't been particularly convincing despite his solid 3.18 ERA. He hasn't missed nearly enough bats, with his 19.3 percent strikeout rate ranking second-last among the 24 pitchers who've recorded double-digit saves this season, beating only Mark Melancon. Dennis Santana has been used in the highest-leverage situations among Rangers relievers other than Barlow, so he could be the top choice for saves going forward, though the team seems to be planning on spreading opportunities around.
