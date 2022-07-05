ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Terre Haute, IN

Boil Order for Sugar Creek Estates Trailer Park

By Brandyn Benter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Terre Haute, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Officials with the West Terre Haute Water Works...

House fire in southern Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Firefighters are on scene of a house fire in southern Vigo County. The home’s location is on Lazy Lane and Bono Road, just south of Terre Haute. The fire began around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. According to Honey Creek Fire Battalion Chief Kevin...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
Preparations underway for Knox Co. Watermelon Fest

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A crowd-pleasing festival is returning to Vincennes this August. The annual Knox County Watermelon Festival is set to be held over two days at Patrick Henry Square, August 5-6 sponsored by Sparklight. There will be lots to do with the Watermelon Business Challenge hosted by...
VINCENNES, IN
Nearly 2000 residents will save money on energy bills. Here’s how

VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Nearly 2000 residents on Brazil’s westside will save money on their energy bills. It’s thanks to some slight home improvements. The effort is through Duke Energy’s Neighborhood Energy Saver Program. Annually, recipients in this program will save around $130. With soaring...
BRAZIL, IN
Balloons Over Vermilion returns for sixth year

DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — 32 hot air balloons will take over the Vermilion Regional Airport in Danville this weekend. Pilots from 14 different states will be with the balloons. This is part of the sixth annual Balloons Over Vermilion event. Pat O’Sgaughnessy, co-chairman, said this event really brings the...
DANVILLE, IL
School board president arrested for public indecency

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The president of the Unity School Board in Tolono has been charged with a public indecency misdemeanor after he was arrested on Tuesday. Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Reitz said that 70-year-old Frederick Koss of Pesotum was in his car at Hessel Park when a trained sexual assault nurse allegedly saw him touching himself while looking at the splash pad. She got out of her car, approached him in his car to confront him and took photos of him. She also recorded his license plate and contacted police.
TOLONO, IL
THPD: Do you know this man?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say was involved in retail thefts in the area. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, the man was involved in the theft of multiple generators from an area Menards store.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
New paramedicine program aims to help pregnant women & infants

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A local hospital will now provide a new service to help mothers and babies throughout the community. Good Samaritan Hospital’s new Paramedic Program will provide at-home wellness checks to women during pregnancy, and postpartum, as well as infant development. The Maternal and Child Health...
VINCENNES, IN

