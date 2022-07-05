ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Reds' Joey Votto: Resting Tuesday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Votto is not in the lineup Tuesday versus the Mets, C....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Fires scoreless inning

Weaver allowed one hit and struck out one over a scoreless ninth inning in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Rockies. Weaver, who hadn't pitched in five days, posted a third consecutive scoreless outing -- all against Colorado. The one-time starter is settling into a bullpen role for the Diamondbacks in 2022. In six relief appearances, the right-hander has a 4.70 ERA and .343 batting average against over 7.2 innings.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Crosses home three times

Perdomo went 2-for-3 with a walk and three runs scored in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Rockies. Perdomo scored every time he reached base. The rookie shortstop, who is batting .202, maintains an acceptable .305 on-base percentage thanks to a 12.2 BB% (31 walks over 259 plate appearances). Perdomo is emerging from an 0-for-27 stretch, going 7-for-31 (.226) with a double, an RBI and six runs scored over the last nine starts.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Cubs' David Robertson: Can't protect lead Friday

Robertson allowed a run on one hit and two walks in one inning, taking a blown save in Friday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Dodgers. Robertson loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning, and Mookie Betts delivered a game-tying sacrifice fly. This was the third time in eight outings Robertson has taken a blown save, though he's given up only three runs in 8.2 innings in that span. The veteran right-hander is 12-for-17 in save chances with a 2.10 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 45:17 K:BB through 34.1 innings this year. He'll likely remain in the closer role as long as he's wearing a Cubs uniform, barring a terrible stretch of pitching.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Giants' Brandon Belt: Homers off bench Friday

Belt went hit a two-run home run in his only at-bat during Friday's 6-3 loss to the Padres. Belt brought the Giants within three runs with his ninth-inning blast. The first baseman had gone 0-for-10 across his last five games, and he hasn't posted a multi-hit effort since June 21. The 34-year-old appears to have slipped into the strong side of a platoon at first base. He has a .208/.331/.362 slash line, six homers, 15 RBI, 18 runs scored and a stolen base through 178 plate appearances. Wilmer Flores or Darin Ruf should be expected to draw starts at first base against southpaws, though Belt can usually be counted on for a pinch hitting appearance once a right-handed pitcher is on the hill.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Ryan Borucki: Impressive for first win

Borucki (1-0) nabbed the win in an extra-innings victory over the Blue Jays on Friday, firing two perfect innings during which he recorded a strikeout. Borucki earned every bit of his first win -- which notably came against his old squad -- turning in a highly efficient outing that saw him pound 14 of his 21 pitches into the strike zone. The 28-year-old southpaw was rewarded for his pristine effort Friday when Eugenio Suarez walked it off with a three-run home run in the bottom of the 11th, and Borucki has now turned in eight scoreless appearances in his last nine trips to the mound, including five straight.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Coughs up five runs

Giolito (5-5) yielded five runs on five hits and two walks over 6.2 innings Friday, striking out eight and taking a loss against Detroit. Giolito allowed just one single through five shutout frames before running into trouble. He served up a two-run shot to Jeimer Candelario in the sixth inning before Candelario tagged him with an RBI single in the seventh. The 27-year-old was tagged with two more runs in the seventh with Joe Kelly on the mound. Giolito has registered a brutal 7.11 ERA over his last eight starts, bumping his season number to 5.05 through 82 innings. He's expected to take the mound in Cleveland next week.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Swings hot bat again Friday

Crawford went 2-for-5 with an RBI double and a run in an extra-innings win over the Blue Jays on Friday. Crawford came through with a man on again, as his third-inning two-bagger plated Julio Rodriguez to snap a 1-1 tie. The veteran shortstop has delivered some timely hits of late and now boasts a six-game hitting streak that dates back to June 28.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: On bench Friday

Kelly isn't starting Friday's game against the Rockies. Kelly went 4-for-10 with a homer, a double, three runs and three RBI over his last three games but will take a seat for the third time in the last six matchups. Jose Herrera is starting behind the dish and batting ninth.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Mariners' George Kirby: Yields 10 hits

Kirby allowed two runs on 10 hits and a walk with four strikeouts in 4.1 innings, taking a no-decision Friday versus the Blue Jays. The 10 hits Kirby allowed marked a season high for the rookie right-hander, but only two of them went for extra bases. He did fairly well in damage control, as the two runs on his line were on RBI singles from Lourdes Gurriel and Teoscar Hernandez. It's a little concerning Kirby's failed to complete five innings in two of his last three starts. He has a 3.78 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 62:9 K:BB through 64.1 innings. He'll look to show more command in a projected road start against the Rangers next week.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Hits grand slam in win

Hicks went 2-for-2 with a double, a grand slam and two total runs scored in Wednesday's win over Pittsburgh. Hicks reached home on Josh Donaldson's eighth-inning sac fly, then knocked in Isiah Kiner-Falefa, DJ LeMahieu and Marwin Gonzalez on his ninth-inning grand slam. It was his fourth home run of the year. Hicks has turned it on in July, picking up five hits in four games, including two two-hit games for a .385 batting average. The outfielder has raised his season batting average to .229 after picking up just one hit in his last seven games in June.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Close to rehab assignment

Senzatela (shoulder) will likely begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Senzatela felt good after throwing a bullpen session Thursday and plans to throw another bullpen Saturday. As long as he feels good afterward, he'll likely return to game action with the minor-league club early next week. Manager Bud Black hopes that the right-hander will require just one rehab start, which would put him on track to rejoin the Rockies just before the All-Star break.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Michael Feliz: Designated for assignment

Feliz was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Friday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Feliz's contract was selected Thursday, but he'll be removed from the 40-man roster after he gave up two runs (one earned) on a hit and two walks while striking out four in 3.1 relief innings Friday against the Yankees. It's not yet clear whether the 29-year-old will remain in the organization if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Sitting versus southpaw

Peralta is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies. The veteran outfielder will take a seat for the third time in the past four games, as the Diamondbacks will face yet another left-handed pitcher (Austin Gomber). Peralta should rejoin the lineup Friday since righty Chad Kuhl lines up to start for Colorado.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Padres' Jurickson Profar: Carted off field

Profar suffered an apparent head injury and was carted off the field in Thursday's game against the Giants, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Profar was involved in a collision with teammate CJ Abrams, which resulted in Profar getting kneed in the head. Profar tried to walk off the field under his own power but collapsed. Though there is no official diagnosis, Profar could be in line for an extended absence.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Daniel Bard: Secures 17th save

Bard earned a save against the Diamondbacks on Thursday, walking one batter in a scoreless inning. After Colorado took a one-run lead in the top of the ninth inning, Bard was brought in to close the door on the Diamondbacks. The right-hander was a bit shaky with his control -- he threw only eight of 15 pitches for strikes and walked a batter -- but he was able to get through the frame without allowing any damage on the scoreboard. Since his last blown save May 15, Bard has notched eight saves and allowed just three earned runs over 19.1 innings.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rangers' Joe Barlow: Removed from closer role

Barlow will pitch in a lower-leverage role for now, with the Rangers switching to a committee approach in the ninth inning, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports. Barlow has 13 of the Rangers' 17 saves this season, but he hasn't been particularly convincing despite his solid 3.18 ERA. He hasn't missed nearly enough bats, with his 19.3 percent strikeout rate ranking second-last among the 24 pitchers who've recorded double-digit saves this season, beating only Mark Melancon. Dennis Santana has been used in the highest-leverage situations among Rangers relievers other than Barlow, so he could be the top choice for saves going forward, though the team seems to be planning on spreading opportunities around.
CBS Sports

Mariners' Luis Torrens: Begins rehab assignment

Torrens (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Torrens has been on the injured list since June 27 but took batting practice ahead of Thursday's game against the Blue Jays. Since he's returning to game action in the minors Friday, it seems likely that he'll be able to return from the IL this weekend or early next week.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Giants' Wilmer Flores: Heads to bench Wednesday

Flores is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Flores is 3-for-18 with a double, nine walks, an RBI and three runs over his past eight games and will take a seat Wednesday. David Villar will start at third base while Tommy La Stella works at the keystone.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Heads to bench

Stanton will sit Friday in Boston. Stanton has just one hit in his last four games, though that hit was a homer Wednesday against the Pirates. He's cleared the fence seven times in his last 13 games, giving him 21 for the year. Aaron Judge will be the designated hitter Friday, while Matt Carpenter and Joey Gallo handle the outfield corners.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Giants' Sam Long: Steps in for first career save

Long earned a save against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, retiring the only batter he faced via strikeout. The Giants led by three entering the ninth inning, but closer Camilo Doval allowed a run to score and was pulled after letting three straight batters reach base with two outs. Long came in to pitch to Jordan Luplow, and the reliever was able to finish the contest with a three-pitch strikeout for the first save of his career. Doval should remain San Francisco's closer for the time being, though Long has impressed with a 1.78 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 19:8 K:BB in mostly low-leverage work across 30.1 innings on the season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

