Hurricanes building early bond with local five-star athlete Joshisa Trader

By Adam Lichtenstein, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 3 days ago
Players line up for the start of the Miami Hurricanes' Football Legends Camp on June 25, 2022. Mike Stocker / South Florida/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes’ staff are working to fill out their 2023 recruiting class, but they aren’t ignoring the group of rising juniors in the 2024 class either.

Miami secured its first 2024 commit, Dillard four-star defensive back Antione Jackson , on Saturday. Another high-profile South Florida Hurricanes target, Miami Central wide receiver Joshisa Trader, took note, posting an eyes emoji on his Twitter account.

The Miami-Dade County standout has already taken multiple trips to the nearby UM campus, most recently for the Hurricanes’ Legends Camp on June 25.

“It was a great vibe with all the alumni receivers talking to me, teaching me different things and stuff like that I can work on,” Trader said after the camp.

Trader competed at the camp — and went one-on-one against Jackson — and spoke to former Hurricanes stars, including Reggie Wayne.

“It was a great little talk,” Trader said. “We talked about work ethic, your work ethic. Your work ethic can take you a long way.”

Trader has already established himself as one of the top players in his class. He is rated a five-star prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings, and he is listed as the No. 1 athlete and No. 3 payer in the class. He played six games for Miami Central last year after transferring from Miami Gardens Monsignor Pace, and he racked up 26 catches for 592 yards and six scores. He also played defensive back.

Although Trader still has two more seasons of high school football left and plenty of time before he needs to make a college choice, he is building a strong relationship with Cristobal and the UM staff. He said he’s looking to see which college coaches he builds a bond with where he feels like he is at home.

“It’s been a great relationship. ... Talking about mentoring things, film, all that,” Trader said.

Trader said he is not set on playing college ball close to home, but if he does decide that’s important to him, Miami would get that clear advantage.

“It’s like staying at home,” Trader said. “If I want to stay home, I’ll stay home.”

South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

