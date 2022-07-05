ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM THE PUBLISHER | K-State, KU and the conference muslcal-chairs

By Ned Seaton
 3 days ago

My initial reaction to the latest eruption of college athletics conference realignment was: I had this on my calendar for LATE July. Who missed the memo?

USC and UCLA are evidently jumping from the Pac-12 to the Big 10. That, of course, has started the musical-chairs game of figuring out who else is jumping where, based on the self-fulfilling prophecy that we’re headed to a future of four 16-team conferences. Oddly, that has morphed into the notion that it’ll be two 20-team superconferences. Not sure why, but the only people to whom any of this makes sense are television network executives.

At this point, if you’re not a college sports fan, you might wonder why you should proceed past the second paragraph. I’ll tell you why: This is a giant economic-development issue for Manhattan. The annual blizzard of cash from conference television contracts is now up to $43 million – enough to pay for the expansion to Manhattan High almost twice over, EVERY SINGLE YEAR.

You want to think about what that kind of money means to Manhattan? Just go walk around Colbert Hills and gawk at the big houses, and think about everybody who got paid to build those things, who gets paid to fix them, to clean them, and to Instacart their groceries. That’s what we’re talking about.

When Texas and Oklahoma leave the Big 12 in a couple of years, the television contract revenue will drop – and the pie will be cut 12 ways instead of 10. So there’s going to be a dropoff. Let’s just say it’s a $10 million drop per year. That’s the equivalent of the closing of a major business in town.

So anyway, now there’s a bunch more speculation, since the Pac-12 appears to be teetering. One offshoot has been the notion that the Big 10 would look to add four more schools, and furthermore that one of them could be KU. Let me say immediately that this is all entirely speculation, so far as I can tell.

Last time we went through this drill, KU’s new athletics director committed a giant unforced error by leaving the door open to switching conferences. I note that he hasn’t repeated that mistake lately, so I presume smart people over there taught him to put a sock in it. That’s good.

Here’s the one thing I’d say about that: K-State and KU are linked, and they should remain linked, for lots of reasons benefitting both. So if KU comes to the Board of Regents for approval to divorce K-State and the Big 12 – even informally – I would strongly suggest that the Regents tell them no.

The argument in favor would be something like: Well, KU will get $20 million more per year and will have a firm spot in one of two real superconferences. The argument against? Pretty simple: K-State would likely be worse off by even more than that, so the net for the state would be negative. And you would be disrupting sports rivalries going back a century; you’d be subjecting your two bell-cow athletics operations to two different sets of rules and rulers; you’d be undermining the conference that has served you both well for decades; and you’d be doubling the work for the likes of the Board of Regents in coordinating with two different leagues.

It’s already ridiculous that K-State doesn’t routinely play Nebraska, just a two-hour drive north. It’s stupid that KU doesn’t play Missouri. Pretty soon we won’t play OU anymore, and instead fans are supposed to, what? Drive to Orlando? Road-trip to Cincinnati?

I realize full well this is not in any way about the fans. This is all about what’s best for television networks. The quicker everybody realizes that, the smaller the damage.

