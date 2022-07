The fugitive yoga instructor wanted in the murder of world-class cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson has been returned to Texas after her capture in Costa Rica. Kaitlin Armstrong, 34, was booked into the Travis County Jail on Tuesday, less than a week after federal and international authorities apprehended her at a Costa Rica hostel, according to the Austin Police Department. Jail records show she is charged with first-degree murder and also being held on a federal retainer, meaning that federal charges are pending.

